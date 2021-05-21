Home / DIY

How to Creatively Decorate Wood Using the Art of Pyrography

By Jessica Stewart on May 20, 2021
What Is Pyrography

Photo: Tomomichi Suzuki
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

The art of pyrography has been around for centuries. It is an age-old technique where a heated metal pen is used to burn wood and other materials, leaving behind a decorative pattern. Also known as woodburning, pyrography is a fantastic technique for skilled sketchers to try their hand at a different medium. The history of the craft dates back to the Egyptians and some African tribes, and in China it was known as fire needle embroidery. Throughout history, artists have been able to express themselves by creatively burning strokes into wood, leather, and even gourds.

Though pyrography can be practiced with any heated metal tool, different tips on modern woodburning equipment allow artists to experiment with a wide variety of brushstrokes to create different effects. Solid tips—similar to a soldering iron—allow for big, bold lines, while looped nibs can provide fine shading. And by applying different pressure, pyrography artists can achieve different tones, from light brown to rich chestnut hues. Lora Irish's website is filled with pyrography tutorials and patterns to help get you started.

 

Best Wood for Pyrography

Light-colored woods are typically used as a canvas for pyrography. Beech, birch, and sycamore are perfect for showing off the artwork due to their coloring and light grain. Maple, pine, walnut, and oak are also popular choices. For safety reasons, it's essential to use untreated wood. Pressure-treated wood, particle board, and MDF all contain chemicals that will release harmful toxins into the air when burned. It's also advised to wear a mask, as fine dust particles and resins released from the wood can cause harm over time.

 

Creating Woodburning Art

Once you have your pyrography pen and safety gear, you can let your imagination run wild. You can either draw your design directly onto the wood with pencil, or use graphite paper to trace and transfer any image you desire. Then you're ready to burn! Cutting boards, furniture, spoons, and boxes are just some of the items you can etch designs into. Others prefer disks of wood that can be hung like a canvas on the wall, and once you get going it's not difficult to find all types of innovative projects.

 

The nice thing about pyrography is that it doesn't take much to begin. Here's the basic equipment you'll need to get started with woodburning.

 

54-Piece Basic Woodburning Kit

Wood Burning Pen Kit for Beginners

Uolor | $27.99

Uolor's starter kit includes a pyrography pen with different tips for soldering, carving, and wood embossing as well as a set of stencils. It's a great, affordable kit for those who are beginners to pyrography, but doesn't include any wire tips. “After learning the basics in woodburning, carving, and embossing I set out to find a nice starter kit with an easy to use woodburning pen,” writes one reviewer. “I can’t begin to tell you how many kits I looked at it and compared. At the end of the day just know that this kit is by far the best in terms of both quality and quantity of tips.”

 

Professional Woodburning Detailer with 20 Tips

Pyrography Pen

TRUart | $179.95

If you are really looking to get into artistic woodburning, TRUart's professional pyrography pen is a smart investment. It not only comes with 20 different wire tips, but has digital voltage control so you'll always have your pen at the desired temperature. “I have been woodburning and branding for nearly 10 years. In that time I have used the major brands as well as built my own branding pens. This burner is excellent.”

 

Graphite Transfer Carbon Paper

Graphite Transfer Paper

Kingart | $6.99

 

Blank Walnut Rounds

Walnut Rounds for Crafts

Walnut Hollow | from $9.99

 

Online Woodburning Classes

Want to get started with pyrography but need help learning how to create woodburning art? These online woodburning classes are a great place to start.

 

Pyrography Books for Tutorials and Woodburning Patterns

 

Pyrography Basics, Techniques and Exercises for Beginners

Basics of Pyrography

Lora Irish | from $5.75

 

Big Book of Pyrography Projects

 

 

Pyrography Workbook: A Complete Guide to the Art of Woodburning

Pyrography Workbook

Sue Walters | $12.99

 

Woodburning Project & Pattern Treasury: 75 Mix-and-Match Designs

 

Love the look of pyrography but aren't ready to make your own? Check out these artisans.

Family Tree Burned Into a Piece of Wood

Foxbairn | $55+

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

Wood-Burned Illustrations of Animals

Beautifully Detailed Drawings Burnt into Pieces of Wood

Artist Uses the Power of the Sun to Etch Pyrography Drawings

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

6 Ideas for DIY Tote Bags You Can Easily Sew, Decorate, and Use Every Day
15 Fantastic Scrapbooking Ideas to Creatively Chronicle Your Life
15+ String Art Kits That Have Everything You Need To Create Colorful Connect-the-Dot Art
Woman Transforms Old TV Into a Unique Terrarium for Her Cacti Collection
Japanese Artist Crafts Adorable Crocheted Bonsai Trees
50 Creative Graduation Caps Worn by Crafty Grads

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10+ All-Inclusive Latch and Rug Hook Kits That’ll Have You Creating Retro-Inspired Designs
12 Creative Ways to Display Your Favorite Photos From Instant Cameras
10 Print Artists That Will Inspire You to Try Silk Screen Printing at Home
You Can Craft Your Own Adorable Octopus Thanks to This Downloadable Pattern
10 Mason Jar Craft Ideas Perfect for Creative Home Decor and DIY Gift Giving
10 Quick and Easy Spring Crafts for the Whole Family To Get Creative

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.