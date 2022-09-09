Home / News

How World Leaders and Celebrities Are Reacting to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

By Sara Barnes on September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away on September 8, 2022, marking the end of her 70-year reign. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the many decades she held the throne—she came to power in 1952—the Queen witnessed massive social change. But through it all, her constant presence and an admirable sense of duty to her country were inspiring to many. This earned her countless fans throughout her life, including many political leaders and celebrities.

As news of her death quickly spread, the world reacted with sadness and grief. Many looked to King Charles III for a statement. (He was made King immediately following the Queen’s passing). “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the King said.

Condolences and remembrances from world leaders poured in. In a statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, they remarked that the Queen was a “steadying presence,” and many have never known a Britain without her.

“Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief,” they continued. “We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

From Elton John to Mick Jagger to even Paddington the Bear, celebrities took to social media to express their sadness. Elton John spoke on the qualities that so many loved about the Queen: “She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth.”

Scroll down to see how other public figures have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away on September 8, 2022, marking the end of her 70-year reign.

As the Royal Family shared the news, grief and condolences poured in from current and former world leaders.

Celebrities also expressed their sadness.

