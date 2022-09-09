How World Leaders and Celebrities Are Reacting to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away on September 8, 2022, marking the end of her 70-year reign. She died surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the many decades she held the throne—she came to power in 1952—the Queen witnessed massive social change. But through it all, her constant presence and an admirable sense of duty to her country were inspiring to many. This earned her countless fans throughout her life, including many political leaders and celebrities.

As news of her death quickly spread, the world reacted with sadness and grief. Many looked to King Charles III for a statement. (He was made King immediately following the Queen’s passing). “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the King said.

Condolences and remembrances from world leaders poured in. In a statement by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, they remarked that the Queen was a “steadying presence,” and many have never known a Britain without her.

“Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief,” they continued. “We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

From Elton John to Mick Jagger to even Paddington the Bear, celebrities took to social media to express their sadness. Elton John spoke on the qualities that so many loved about the Queen: “She was an inspiring presence to be around and lead the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency, and a genuine caring warmth.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

As the Royal Family shared the news, grief and condolences poured in from current and former world leaders.

The Prime Minister’s statement on the death of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/CwxGL1N74h — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 8, 2022

Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kDN6cW8Njp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

Celebrities also expressed their sadness.

You will be so missed, a truly remarkable woman who gave so much to us all in Great Britain and worldwide. So humble, selfless and giving. Someone who made such an impact on us all over her decades of service. Rest in perfect peace your Majesty. Gordon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aRGc5LFNLk — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra. pic.twitter.com/LCizXL0u1N — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/oKvZVCI04F — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) September 8, 2022

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

