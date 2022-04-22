Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Turning 96 With a Portrait Honoring Her Loves in Life

By Sara Barnes on April 22, 2022

 

Queen Elizabeth II of England recently turned 96 years young. To celebrate this momentous occasion, she shared a new official photo with the public via her social media accounts. The image features the queen standing between two of her white fell ponies named Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale on the grounds of Windsor Castle. She’s dressed in a dark green coat, which has poignant meaning as being her late husband Prince Phillip’s livery color. (The prince died a little over a year ago on April 9, 2021.)

There's more significance to be had from this photo. The horses aren’t just stately creatures chosen to pose with the monarch. Their inclusion is a nod to Queen Elizabeth's lifelong love of the animal. She and her sister, Margaret, received their first pony at age 4, and the queen rode horses around the grounds of Windsor Castle until just last year.

As noted in the Instagram caption, Queen Elizabeth is also a supporter and enthusiastic spectator of the annual Royal Windsor Horse Show; in fact, she’s attended every single show since it first began in 1943. This particular photo was shot by Henry Dallal, a photographer known for his images of equine beauty.

Queen Elizabeth recently celebrated her 96th birthday and shared a stately photo of her posing with two of her horses.

The Royal Family also wished her well through online tributes.

