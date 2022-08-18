Home / Drawing / Pen Drawing

Artist Celebrates the Perfection of Nature Through Meticulous Geometric Drawings

By Sara Barnes on August 18, 2022
Geometric Drawing by Rafael Araujo

Artist Rafael Araujo expresses his love of nature through geometry. Incorporating the golden spiral and helixes into his compositions, he uses these concepts as the basis for shells and kaleidoscopes of butterflies. The results are drawings in which the natural elements are sketched and colored in while the geometric guiding lines are left on the page.

“Through the thorough use of geometry,” he tells My Modern Met, “I try to attain and worship the platonic perfection of Nature.” Although Araujo could erase his planning marks, leaving them demonstrates how vital they are to his work. The complexity of the drawings also is a signal to the viewer that our world shouldn’t be taken for granted. Although a shell might appear small and simply formed when it’s in your hand, based on Araujo’s art, it is anything but.

Lucky for us, Araujo doesn’t keep a lot of these drawings to himself. He’s created adult coloring books that invite you to fill in the shells, florals, snakes, and more that line the pages. You can purchase Araujo’s coloring books here.

Artist Rafael Araujo expresses his love of nature through geometry.

Geometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael Araujo

He incorporates the golden spiral and helixes into his compositions and uses the concepts as the basis for shells and kaleidoscopes of butterflies.

Geometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael Araujo

“Through the thorough use of geometry,” he tells My Modern Met, “I try to attain and worship the platonic perfection of Nature.”

Geometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoaGeometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael Araujo

Araujo has also created adult coloring books that invite you to fill in the shells, florals, snakes, and more that line the pages.

Geometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoGeometric Drawing by Rafael AraujoRafael Araujo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rafael Araujo.

