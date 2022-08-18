Artist Celebrates the Perfection of Nature Through Meticulous Geometric Drawings

Artist Rafael Araujo expresses his love of nature through geometry. Incorporating the golden spiral and helixes into his compositions, he uses these concepts as the basis for shells and kaleidoscopes of butterflies. The results are drawings in which the natural elements are sketched and colored in while the geometric guiding lines are left on the page.

“Through the thorough use of geometry,” he tells My Modern Met, “I try to attain and worship the platonic perfection of Nature.” Although Araujo could erase his planning marks, leaving them demonstrates how vital they are to his work. The complexity of the drawings also is a signal to the viewer that our world shouldn’t be taken for granted. Although a shell might appear small and simply formed when it’s in your hand, based on Araujo’s art, it is anything but.

Lucky for us, Araujo doesn’t keep a lot of these drawings to himself. He’s created adult coloring books that invite you to fill in the shells, florals, snakes, and more that line the pages. You can purchase Araujo’s coloring books here.

