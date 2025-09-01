Treehouses aren’t just for kids—they’re whimsical spaces that allow people of all ages to connect with nature. Intrigued by the idea of creating structures supported by living organisms, designer Dustin Feider founded 02 Treehouse in 2007. Today, he and his team of more than 25 designers, engineers, and craftspeople continue to push the boundaries of what a treehouse can be, creating fantasy spaces that we could only dream of.

02 Treehouse has created all kinds of incredible structures over the years, but one of its most ambitious projects from 2024 is the Redwood Ripple Treehouse. The 500-square-foot platform soars 35 feet into the forest canopy and mimics the organic forms of fungi. Supported entirely by the surrounding trees through centralized laser-cut steel frames, the treehouse consists of two distinct sections: A glass-covered orb that hangs suspended among the trees and a spiraling staircase and wooden deck.

The adventure starts with a stunning spiral staircase, shaped like a fruiting mushroom sprouting from the forest floor. At the center, a wooden deck shaped like a ship’s hull serves as a gathering spot on the upper level. Beneath it, a maze of turquoise and blue net tunnels invites both kids and adults to explore.

Suspended walkways lead from the main deck to the “Crystal Ball,” a geodesic structure made of glass panels featuring color-shifting LEDs. By day, it’s a striking space to admire the surrounding trees, but at night, it turns into a glowing orb, casting magical light and reflections around the forest.

Check out images of the Redwood Ripple Treehouse below and find more incredible treehouse designs on the 02 Treehouse website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 02 Treehouse.