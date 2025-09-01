Home / Architecture

Monumental Treehouse Turns a Tree Into “Fruiting Fungi” Sprouting From the Forest Floor

By Emma Taggart on September 1, 2025

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Treehouses aren’t just for kids—they’re whimsical spaces that allow people of all ages to connect with nature. Intrigued by the idea of creating structures supported by living organisms, designer Dustin Feider founded 02 Treehouse in 2007. Today, he and his team of more than 25 designers, engineers, and craftspeople continue to push the boundaries of what a treehouse can be, creating fantasy spaces that we could only dream of.

02 Treehouse has created all kinds of incredible structures over the years, but one of its most ambitious projects from 2024 is the Redwood Ripple Treehouse. The 500-square-foot platform soars 35 feet into the forest canopy and mimics the organic forms of fungi. Supported entirely by the surrounding trees through centralized laser-cut steel frames, the treehouse consists of two distinct sections: A glass-covered orb that hangs suspended among the trees and a spiraling staircase and wooden deck.

The adventure starts with a stunning spiral staircase, shaped like a fruiting mushroom sprouting from the forest floor. At the center, a wooden deck shaped like a ship’s hull serves as a gathering spot on the upper level. Beneath it, a maze of turquoise and blue net tunnels invites both kids and adults to explore.

Suspended walkways lead from the main deck to the “Crystal Ball,” a geodesic structure made of glass panels featuring color-shifting LEDs. By day, it’s a striking space to admire the surrounding trees, but at night, it turns into a glowing orb, casting magical light and reflections around the forest.

Check out images of the Redwood Ripple Treehouse below and find more incredible treehouse designs on the 02 Treehouse website.

The Redwood Ripple Treehouse soars 35 feet into the forest canopy and mimics the organic forms of fungi.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

The 500-square-foot platform is supported entirely by the surrounding trees.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

At the center, a wooden deck shaped like a ship’s hull serves as a gathering spot on the upper level.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Suspended walkways lead from the main deck to the “Crystal Ball,” a geodesic structure made of glass panels featuring color-shifting lights.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

A maze of turquoise and blue net tunnels invites both kids and adults to explore.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

The incredible structure is kind of treehouse every child dreams of.

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

Redwood Ripple Treehouse by O2 Treehouse

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by 02 Treehouse.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
