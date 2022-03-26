Home / Architecture / Hotels

Colorful Bamboo Treehouses Have Angled Roofs Inspired by Graceful Mobula Rays

By Samantha Pires on March 26, 2022
Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

Photo: AVABLU

Architecture and animals unite in bamboo treehouses along the Mexican coastline. Designed by Atelier Nomadic for Nomadic Resorts, the majestic mobula rays were the inspiration for these cozy abodes that are an extension to the Playa Viva resort near Zihuatanejo.

Playa Viva is an off-grid resort that uses 100% renewable energy from solar power. It's is dedicated to providing a greener way to experience the wonders of the country while limiting its impact and supporting the local community. In fact, the company attempts to think beyond a net-zero impact and better the area by acting as a founding member of a Regenerative Travel organization and establishing a turtle sanctuary called La Tortuga Viva.

Aerial View of Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

The new treehouses continue to showcase sustainable architecture that values local knowledge. Using traditional construction practices and provincial materials, the structures are perfectly suited for the tropical climate with the prismatic mobula ray-inspired roof that provides plenty of shade and cover from heavy rain. Louvers allow for privacy and natural cross-ventilation to keep the interior cool.

In order to allow guests to best appreciate the view, designers placed the main bedroom at the front of the treehouse overlooking the coast. The back area of the structure is referred to as an annex treehouse and contains a bathroom on the lower level and another bedroom, or more private lounge space, on the upper level.

Guadua bamboo poles act as the main structure for the buildings. Strips of the poles are used to form façade louvers and the flattened poles create the signature roof structure. Smaller poles from Phyllostachys Aurea bamboo are used in the annex building for the wall and façade panels. The project is finished with durable wood floors from local Cumaru timber.

Learn more about Playa Viva and book your stay on its website.

Six colorful bamboo treehouses at Playa Viva mimic the swimming bodies of mobula rays.

Playa Viva is an off-grid resort in Mexico that uses 100% renewable energy from solar power.

The new treehouses continue to showcase sustainable architecture that values local knowledge.

Using traditional construction practices, the structures are perfectly suited for the tropical climate. The prismatic mobula ray-inspired roof provides plenty of shade and cover from heavy rain.

Bed in Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

Photo: AVABLU

Bed in Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

Photo: AVABLU

Bed in Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

Photo: AVABLU

Aerial View of Bamboo Treehouses at Playa Viva by Atelier Nomadic

Atelier Nomadic: Website | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
Nomadic Resorts: Website | Instagram | FacebookTwitter | LinkedIn
Playa Viva: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Kevin Steele: Website | Instagram
AVABLU: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Atelier Nomadic.

Related Articles:

Architects Design Sweeping Bamboo Structure for Bali Green School

Bamboo Bungalows in Thailand’s Turtle Bay Eco-Tourism Destination Celebrate Local Folklore

Resort Concept Imagines Treehouses Inspired by the Shape of Bamboo Rice Baskets

Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Disney World Opens Immersive Star Wars Hotel That Lets You Choose Your Adventure
Spend the Night in BIG’s Cozy Cabin Wrapped with 350 Birdhouses
Enjoy the Northern Lights From Bed When You Stay In These Glass Cabins in Iceland
Luxurious Prefab Cabins Give Guests a Front-Seat View to the Snowy Slovakian Forest
Stunning Contemporary Cabin Pairs Desolate Nature With 15th-Century History
5 Space Hotel Designs That Are Out of This World (Literally)

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Unique Hotel Concept Is Inspired by the Mollusks in the East China Sea
Luxurious Hotel Built on Top of Boulders Will Transport You Back to the 20th Century
Discover Relaxation and Renewal When You Stay at the Luxury Miraval Arizona Resort
World’s Largest Intact Mosaic Is on View in the Basement of a Luxury Hotel in Turkey
Architects Design a Senegalese Hotel Resort Built Around the Local Baobab Trees
This Croatian Hotel Is Carved Under an Olive Orchard To Blend With Its Surroundings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.