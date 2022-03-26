Colorful Bamboo Treehouses Have Angled Roofs Inspired by Graceful Mobula Rays

Architecture and animals unite in bamboo treehouses along the Mexican coastline. Designed by Atelier Nomadic for Nomadic Resorts, the majestic mobula rays were the inspiration for these cozy abodes that are an extension to the Playa Viva resort near Zihuatanejo.

Playa Viva is an off-grid resort that uses 100% renewable energy from solar power. It's is dedicated to providing a greener way to experience the wonders of the country while limiting its impact and supporting the local community. In fact, the company attempts to think beyond a net-zero impact and better the area by acting as a founding member of a Regenerative Travel organization and establishing a turtle sanctuary called La Tortuga Viva.

The new treehouses continue to showcase sustainable architecture that values local knowledge. Using traditional construction practices and provincial materials, the structures are perfectly suited for the tropical climate with the prismatic mobula ray-inspired roof that provides plenty of shade and cover from heavy rain. Louvers allow for privacy and natural cross-ventilation to keep the interior cool.

In order to allow guests to best appreciate the view, designers placed the main bedroom at the front of the treehouse overlooking the coast. The back area of the structure is referred to as an annex treehouse and contains a bathroom on the lower level and another bedroom, or more private lounge space, on the upper level.

Guadua bamboo poles act as the main structure for the buildings. Strips of the poles are used to form façade louvers and the flattened poles create the signature roof structure. Smaller poles from Phyllostachys Aurea bamboo are used in the annex building for the wall and façade panels. The project is finished with durable wood floors from local Cumaru timber.

Learn more about Playa Viva and book your stay on its website.

