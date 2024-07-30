Home / Art / Street Art

Artist Covertly ”Vandalized“ Public Sign, Actually Improved Traffic on LA Freeway

By Jessica Stewart on July 30, 2024
Freeway in Los Angeles

Photo: chones/Depositphotos

Even if you've never been to Los Angeles, you've probably heard about the city’s terrible traffic. Its maze of freeways and interstates is a headache for many commuters and it’s made all the more complicated by its history. A prime example is I-110, also known as the Arroyo Seco Parkway. As one of the oldest freeways in the United States, its on-ramps and exits were added as the city grew and it became jammed in over a short distance. This made signage fundamental.

In 2001, one artist realized that a lack of clear signage was causing many drivers—including himself—to miss a left turn exit onto I-5 North. Located right after a tunnel, the only sign for the exit was placed a quarter of a mile before the off-ramp. In the best case scenario, someone missed the exit and had to double back; in the worst case scenario, they swerved across several lanes of traffic to get off last minute and caused an accident in the process.

Artist Richard Ankrom, who is also a sign painter, soon realized that he was uniquely suited to fix this problem. In an act he calls “guerilla public service,” Ankrom meticulously observed how Caltrans made their signs. This meant going onto overpasses in order to take precise measurements, color-swatching existing signage to get the colors perfect, and copying the correct fonts. After three months, he was ready to go.

Ankrom created his own sign that added a clear indicator for the I-5 North exit and got to work installing it. As video cameras rolled, he strolled up to the freeway sign, hard hat and safety vest in place, and added his sign. He'd done such a good job that no one noticed this helpful act of vandalism.

It wasn't until eight months later, when Ankrom notified a local news outlet of his stunt, that his great performance was discovered. Ankrom found himself all over the national and local news, where he shared his story. Even though it was illegal, the California Department of Transportation—aka Caltrans—even appeared to agree that he'd done something helpful.

“We feel he had a good idea,” Caltrans spokesperson Deborah Harris told a local ABC News outlet at the time. “And, in fact, we're planning to institute it.”

In the end, it took the organization eight years to replace Ankrom's sign. But, just as they promised, the sign took Ankrom's design to heart, and I-5 North is clearly indicated.

In 2011, one decade after the performance, Ankrom released his short, surreal documentary that shows the entire creative process from conception to research to installation. He also continues his public art, only revealing what he's been up to after the statute of limitations is up so that he can't be prosecuted.

See how artist Richard Ankrom executed a “guerilla public service” when replacing signage on an LA freeway in 2001.

It took eight years before Caltrans replaced Ankrom's sign.

 

After more than two decades, it remains one of his most memorable performances.

Richard Ankrom: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Neatorama]

Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
