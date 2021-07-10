Home / Architecture

Designers Use “Guerilla Greening” To Imagine Major Cities as Vibrant Urban Forests

By Samantha Pires on July 10, 2021

NYC after WATG imagines Guerilla Greening

Have you ever looked at the architecture around you and wondered what it will look like in the future? WATG is reimagining what urban centers would look like if they underwent intensive ecological transformation through a project the firm calls “guerilla greening.” WATG introduces us to alternative—and greener—visions of London, Honolulu, and New York City.

Playful animations show carpets of greenery unraveling as trees playfully spring to life and hanging plants take over storefronts. Though nature obviously plays a more important role in these cities than we are traditionally used to, that does not mean it’s all forest. People can be seen walking through the dense vegetation, cycling down new paths, and generally enjoying the greener city.

WATG helps us to imagine what our cities could look like if we welcomed nature into our built environment and challenged our traditional ideas about sustainability in architecture.

WATG uses “guerilla greening” to imagine what these major cities would look like as vibrant urban forests.

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
