Home / Design / Style

Dancer’s High-Tech Rio Carnival Costume Transforms Into a Glittery Jaguar

By Regina Sienra on February 14, 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sephora Brasil (@sephorabrasil)

The Rio Carnival is one of the most colorful celebrations around the world. On top of the spectacular samba showcases, the festival also features hundreds of shiny and intricate costumes. While many of these creative outfits pay tribute to the flora and fauna of Brazil, one costume has gone a step further, transforming a dancer into a ferocious creature. Actress Paolla Oliveira joined the Rio Carnival wearing a clever costume that turned her into a jaguar as if by magic.

Videos shared by Oliveira on Instagram show the actress clad in a glittery costume. On top of golden feathery wings on the back, the suit features black marks mimicking the spots of a jaguar. But the most captivating aspect of the costume is the headpiece. What first looks like a shiny crown, comes down when Oliveira lowers her head, revealing a jaguar mask that covers her entire face. As if that wasn't impressive enough, the jaguar's eyes light up, shining in a bright yellow that stands out as the dancer continues to move.

The piece was designed by Bruno Oliveira, who has dressed dozens of carnival dancers throughout the years. In reference to this particular ensemble, he told Brazilian outlet Gshow, “We've been working on this outfit, me and my team, with a technology professional, since the end of September. There have been lots of tests, lots of trials. We have an Arduino motor, a LED drive; we have a professional who takes care of the technology, who is a ‘crazy' professional of geniality, of mechanisms.”

The designer also shared the materials used in the costume's construction: “We used canabrava grass, which is a natural material that replaces feathers. That's because it's about a storyline that's natural.” Additionally, the entire outfit is covered in crystals. “We're probably talking about more than 40,000 crystals applied between her head and her body,” Oliveira explained. While the designer didn't want to go into detail of how the mask mechanism works to avoid spoiling the trick, he revealed that it was operated by remote control, which was managed by the dancer herself.

The creative ensemble has made waves around Brazil and beyond, as it has elevated the possibilities of Carnival costume design. “We really like the boldness and these transformations,” Oliveira admits. “It was the perfect match with what Paolla was looking for at the moment and what we like to do.”

Actress Paolla Oliveira joined the Rio Carnival wearing a clever costume that turned her into a jaguar as if by magic.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Rio Carnaval (@riocarnaval)

The piece was designed by Bruno Oliveira, who revealed that the mask was operated by remote control by the dancer.

Related Articles:

Take a Look at Some of the Creative National Costumes From the 71st Miss Universe Pageant

Miss Ukraine Unveils Amazing “Warrior of Light” Costume for Miss Universe

39 Amazing National Costumes From the Mister Global 2022 Male Beauty Pageant

Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fascinating Video Shows Man Getting a Perm To Achieve a Curly Mustache
Mysterious Telegraphic Message Found in Hidden Pocket of Silk Dress From 1888 Is Finally Solved
Fashion Lover Wears Swimsuit Styles From Different Decades Over the Last 100 Years
Bride Finds Dream Wedding Dress at Thrift Store for Only $43
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarves To Stay Stylish During Winter
These Playful Socks Inspired by Famous Musicians Will Put Some Pep in Your Step

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

2023 World of WearableArt Competition Celebrates Fashion, Theater, and Craftsmanship
Admire the Creative Facial Hair From the 2023 National Beard and Moustache Championships
Converse Releases Artsy Shoes Based on Famous Japanese Woodblock Prints
Cosplayer Creates Hilarious Costumes of Pop Culture on a Budget All Year Round
Celebrity Halloween Costumes That Really Raised the Bar This Year
These NASA-Approved Watches Include Genuine Moon Dust

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.