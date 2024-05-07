Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks

View this post on Instagram
Fashion lovers rejoiced as the 2024 Met Gala got underway. Vogue‘s annual affair celebrating the Met Museum's Costume Institute always draws eyes from around the world as the attendees dress in theme, and this year was no different. For the 2024 Met Gala, guests were asked to dress according to the theme, “Garden of Time.” From Nicki Minaj's look covered in flowers to Mindy Kaling's sculptural dress by Gaurav Gupta, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes.
Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez all acted as co-chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Zendaya turned heads for walking the carpet twice, each time with a different look. After first walking in a handpainted lamé and organza John Galiano for Maison Margiela gown, she reappeared wearing a dramatic floral headpiece and Givenchy archive piece. Bad Bunny led the fashion charge for the men wearing Maison Margiela, while Lopez glowed in a glittery number by Schiaparelli.
While regular Met Gala attendees like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid all impressed on the carpet, many others also rose to the occasion. This year marked the debut Met Gala for Pamela Anderson and a return to the event for Demi Moore. Both cemented their iconic statuses with fashions that expressed their unique personalities.
For the occasion, Anderson strayed from the bare-faced look that she's become known for. Instead, she allowed legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to create a soft look that paired well with her creamy Oscar de la Renta gown and a pink and white diamond chain by Pandora. After a five-year absence, Moore made a splash in a structural gown by Harry Reed. “It all started with this incredible Cartier necklace that Demi is wearing,” the designer explained. “It was inspired by the floral feeling it gave me. The whole piece is made out of vintage archival wallpaper. We repurposed it. It’s 11,000 hours of silk embroidery that we’ve repurposed into this idea of her blooming on the carpet. I wanted to be the vines to her thorns.”
Scroll down to see even more looks from the 2024 Met Gala, which marked the opening of the exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibition, which is on view at the Met until September 2, 2024, examines how historic fashions can be given new life through technology.
Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya were co-chairs along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour for the 2024 Met Gala whose theme was “Garden of Time.”
Jennifer Lopez
View this post on Instagram
Bad Bunny
View this post on Instagram
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Anna Wintour
Zendaya wore two showstopping looks to mark the occasion.
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities from film, television, music, fashion, and more stepped out in their best and most elaborate outfits for the event.
Greta Lee
Gwendoline Christie
Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Ayo Edebiri
Nicki Minaj
Lana del Rey
View this post on Instagram
Mindy Kaling
Cardi B
Pamela Anderson
Demi Moore
Dan Levy
Colman Domingo
View this post on Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Sarah Jessica Parker
Gigi Hadid
View this post on Instagram
Dua Lipa
Dove Cameron and Damiano David
Emma Chamberlain
View this post on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Omar Apollo
Odell Beckham Jr.
Lil Nas X
Wisdom Kaye
Related Articles:
Striking Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024
Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out
See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles
Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress Transforms From Bronze To Green Like the Statue of Liberty