Timeless Fashion in Bloom: The Most Beautiful Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Looks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

Fashion lovers rejoiced as the 2024 Met Gala got underway. Vogue‘s annual affair celebrating the Met Museum's Costume Institute always draws eyes from around the world as the attendees dress in theme, and this year was no different. For the 2024 Met Gala, guests were asked to dress according to the theme, “Garden of Time.” From Nicki Minaj's look covered in flowers to Mindy Kaling's sculptural dress by Gaurav Gupta, the red carpet was a feast for the eyes.

Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Jennifer Lopez all acted as co-chairs alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Zendaya turned heads for walking the carpet twice, each time with a different look. After first walking in a handpainted lamé and organza John Galiano for Maison Margiela gown, she reappeared wearing a dramatic floral headpiece and Givenchy archive piece. Bad Bunny led the fashion charge for the men wearing Maison Margiela, while Lopez glowed in a glittery number by Schiaparelli.

While regular Met Gala attendees like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid all impressed on the carpet, many others also rose to the occasion. This year marked the debut Met Gala for Pamela Anderson and a return to the event for Demi Moore. Both cemented their iconic statuses with fashions that expressed their unique personalities.

For the occasion, Anderson strayed from the bare-faced look that she's become known for. Instead, she allowed legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to create a soft look that paired well with her creamy Oscar de la Renta gown and a pink and white diamond chain by Pandora. After a five-year absence, Moore made a splash in a structural gown by Harry Reed. “It all started with this incredible Cartier necklace that Demi is wearing,” the designer explained. “It was inspired by the floral feeling it gave me. The whole piece is made out of vintage archival wallpaper. We repurposed it. It’s 11,000 hours of silk embroidery that we’ve repurposed into this idea of her blooming on the carpet. I wanted to be the vines to her thorns.”

Scroll down to see even more looks from the 2024 Met Gala, which marked the opening of the exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibition, which is on view at the Met until September 2, 2024, examines how historic fashions can be given new life through technology.

Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya were co-chairs along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour for the 2024 Met Gala whose theme was “Garden of Time.”

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Bad Bunny

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial_)

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Embed from Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Embed from Getty Images

Zendaya wore two showstopping looks to mark the occasion.

Zendaya

Embed from Getty Images

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue France (@voguefrance)

Celebrities from film, television, music, fashion, and more stepped out in their best and most elaborate outfits for the event.

Greta Lee

Embed from Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Embed from Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Embed from Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri

Embed from Getty Images

Nicki Minaj

Embed from Getty Images

Lana del Rey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue UA (@vogue_ukraine)

Mindy Kaling

Embed from Getty Images

Cardi B

Embed from Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

Embed from Getty Images

Demi Moore

Embed from Getty Images

Dan Levy

Embed from Getty Images

Colman Domingo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Kim Kardashian

Embed from Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Embed from Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Italia (@vogueitalia)

Dua Lipa

Embed from Getty Images

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Embed from Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala (@metgalaofficial_)

Kendall Jenner

Embed from Getty Images

Omar Apollo

Embed from Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.

Embed from Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Embed from Getty Images

Wisdom Kaye

Embed from Getty Images

Related Articles :

Striking Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Met Gala 2023: The “Meowvelous” Looks That Dazzled During Fashion’s Night Out

See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles

Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress Transforms From Bronze To Green Like the Statue of Liberty