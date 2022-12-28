Home / Design / Style

Miss Ukraine Unveils Amazing “Warrior of Light” Costume for Miss Universe

By Regina Sienra on December 28, 2022

The war in Ukraine has ravaged the country for over 300 hundred days. During this time, Ukrainian artists have found both a comforting space and a platform for their unbreakable spirits in their creations, which range from paper art and photography to large installations and heartbreaking illustrations. Now, the strength of the Ukrainian people will make it to one of the world's biggest stages via an empowering outfit. Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, has unveiled the costume she will wear at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, and it truly encapsulates her homeland's relentlessness.

The costume, titled Warrior of Light, was brought to life by Ukrainian designer Lesia Patoka of Patoka Studio. The project took her four months, which included extended periods with no electricity and having to work by candlelight and fighting the cold as the sirens wailed in the streets. “In this image, there is a reference to Archangel Michael, the guardian angel, who protects Ukraine with a sword,” writes Patoka. “Viktoria has a weapon in her hands, her body is in stylized armor, while at the same time she brings light through this total darkness, metaphorical and literal, that has come to our lands with the aggressor.”

Rather than putting the pain in the spotlight, the team behind the costume went for an outfit that represented valor and hope for a brighter future. “In this difficult time for our Motherland, we thought for a long time: what should be the image that symbolizes our country? What ‘message' should he carry to the whole world? What should its details tell about? We even held a vote among the public for how they want to metaphorically see our country: to recreate the tragedy of the Ukrainian present or to show Ukraine in a bright image that will demonstrate the Ukrainian spirit and strength of our people. The majority will vote for the second version,” said Anna Filimonova, president of the Miss Ukraine Universe contest.

These choices informed the final design, which is comprised of five elements that marry high fashion and Ukrainian traditions. Apanasenko dons a golden jumpsuit that emulates a full-body armor. On top of it, she wears a white dress with puffy sleeves and a skirt made out of 10 meters (32 feet) of fabric. The most striking part is the wings, which the designer describes as “scorched in battle, but unbroken.” Encased in blue and gold armor, they are decorated with gleaming motifs. Ukraininan corn makes an appearance both on the headpiece and the lower part of the wings.

“In this costume, I wanted to put the idea that war cannot break our strength and discolor our hearts,” Apanasenko wrote on Instagram. “Even on a fire, like a Phoenix, Ukraine will blossom and shine with bright rays of kindness and faith.”

Apanasenko will wear the costume at the Miss Universe gala, which will take place in New Orleans on January 14, 2023. While the winner of the National costume contest is still up in the air, she has achieved a victory in becoming a symbol of resilience.

Miss Ukraine, Viktoria Apanasenko, has unveiled the costume she will wear at the 2023 Miss Universe pageant, and it's a statement-making piece.

The costume, titled Warrior of Light, was brought to life by designer Lesia Patoka of Patoka Studio, and embodies the strength of the Ukrainian people.

Miss Ukraine Universe: Instagram
Lesia Patoka: Instagram
h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]

20 Celebrities Who Are Winning Halloween This Year With Their Amazing Costumes

World Cup Fans Wear Mirror Costumes That Look Like They’re Straight Out of a Video Game

Brilliant “Low Cost” Cosplay Costumes Hilariously Capture Pop Culture Characters

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
28 Winter Accessories To Keep You Stylish All Season Long
25 Lapel Pins That Will Infuse an Ordinary Wardrobe With a Pierce of Creative Flair
Doc Martens and The Met Team Up to Pay Homage to Japanese Master Hokusai
Spectacular Sculptural Facial Hair From the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships
67 Creative Christmas Trees to Spark Your Holiday Imagination

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adidas Turns “Homer Simpson Backs Into the Bushes” Meme Into Sneakers
32 Unique Items to Complete Your Rustic Christmas Aesthetic
Elderly Couple Puts Together Creative Outfits From Clothing Left Behind at Their Laundromat
Marge Simpson’s Hair Is Turned Into a Fuzzy Shoe in New Adidas Collaboration
Cancer Survivor Creates Light-up Bionic Eyes That Make Him Look Like the Terminator
17 Quick and Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costumes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.