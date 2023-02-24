39 Amazing National Costumes From the Mister Global 2022 Male Beauty Pageant

Thirty-nine men from around the globe competed in the eighth edition of the Mister Global beauty competition. Held in Thailand on February 11, the contestants competed in different categories like interviews and formal wear. But perhaps the most highly anticipated category is when everyone dons their national costumes. Intended to represent each contestant's national identity, there is a lot tied up in each outfit.

As always, this year's national costumes were impressive. All of the contestants modeled for a photoshoot to show off their outfits and were judged after a runway presentation. This year's Best National Costume prize went to Mark Avendaño of the Philippines. His glammed-up take on the jeepneys that provide much of the country's public transportation won the judges over.

Some costumes were definitely made to dazzle while a few took a laid-back approach. Mister Global 2022 winner Juan Carlos Ariosa of Cuba didn't hold back with his national costume. It included an elaborate headpiece and a full set of wings. On the other side of the spectrum, Mister Poland looked like a character from The Matrix in a sleek long black coat.

While these photos by David Ryo certainly show off the costumes, it's also worth checking out the video of the National Costume portion of the pageant. Seeing each man present their look adds a new dimension to the costumes.

Scroll down to see all 39 looks from Mister Global 2022. And don't worry, you won't have to wait long for even more looks to arrive. The 2023 edition of the contest will be held in Thailand this November before future editions rotate to different host countries.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Mister Global.

