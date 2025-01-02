Land Artist Arranges Stunning Square Compositions With Found Rocks

For years, artist Jon Foreman has spotlighted the organic shapes found in nature. In his breathtaking land art, Foreman takes colorful beach rocks, molded by thousands of years by the seaside, and creates geometric patterns with them. Although he has created countless circular, swirling shapes, Foreman recently decided to experiment with more rigid compositions, laying the rocks within invisible square frames. By doing this, it's as if the artist marries the natural with the manmade, creating optical illusions in the process.

The shapes of these pieces don’t take away from the mesmerizing effect that has long defined Foreman's pieces. If anything, it challenges the artist to make the pieces equally eye-catching within a limited, defined space—something he achieves with flying colors. One of his works sees him assorting rocks of five different shades by size, creating a pattern that evokes TV static. In another arrangement, Foreman seems to have created a window to a moonlit night sky with dark blue and grey rocks, dotted by white pebbles that double as stars.

While Foreman is best known for his patterns on the beach, he has further experimented by taking his practice inland. He has also been playing around with the colors of fall leaves and even building entire paths with his signature found beach rocks. With this, the artist continues to explore all the creative avenues land art can offer—a branch of art of which he has become one of the top creators in the world.

Perhaps most commendably, Foreman's pieces disappear in a matter of hours, days, or weeks. However, that doesn't stop him from devoting his days to his ephemeral art. His practice may be the biggest testament that some of the most beautiful things in the world are fleeting. To stay up to date with this master of land art, you can follow Jon Foreman on Instagram.

