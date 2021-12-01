Home / Photography

Free Online Talk Explores the Artistry of Rodney Smith’s Whimsical Fashion Photography

By Jessica Stewart on December 1, 2021

Rodney Smith Fashion Photography

Five years after his unfortunate passing, photographer Rodney Smith is being celebrated once again. The masterful fashion photographer, known for his quirky and surreal imagery, is seeing 10 of his prints added to the permanent collection of the J. Paul Getty Museum. In celebration of this monumental occasion, the Rodney Smith Estate is hosting a series of curator talks over the next few months.

The first, which will take place on December 8 at 6 p.m. EST, is titled What Makes Fashion Photography Art and brings together a panel of esteemed experts. These include Paul Martineau, curator of photographs at the J. Paul Getty Museum; Etheleen Staley, founder, Staley Wise Gallery; Viktória Vámosi, international model; and Dennis Freedman, founding creative director of W Magazine. The event will take place online and is free to the public after registering.

It's a wonderful chance to learn more about photography as an art form and to gain a deeper understanding of Smith's work. The legendary photographer, Smith, who worked for fashion giants like Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, and Ralph Lauren, is seeing a resurgence. Aside from his photographs being acquired by the Getty, several of his images are at the center of Hermès' current holiday campaign.

For the Rodney Smith Estate, which is directed by his widow Lesley Smolan, it's been rewarding to see appreciation for his work grow over time. As Smolan told Women's Wear Daily, “The challenge has always been that many people don’t recognize the pictures with his name.” But now, that's starting to change.

Stay tuned to Smith's official website for announcements about further curator talks in the coming months and be sure to register online if you want to participate in the December 8 discussion.

Learn more about Rodney Smith's incredible fashion photography by attending an online curator talk on December 8.

Rodney Smith: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Rodney Smith Estate.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
