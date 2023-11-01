Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl)

In 2022, Dianna Cowern, aka The Physics Girl, came down with COVID. Later, her symptoms turned into long COVID, limiting her life to her home. Although she is still bedridden, her caring husband, Kyle, made sure that Cowern didn't miss out on Halloween festivities. With his help, she transformed into the Wicked Witch of the East, complete with a model house.

Due to her condition, Cowern suffers from extreme fatique and is not always able to go on her phone, so Kyle shared the incredible costume and wrote down a message on her behalf. “I've been bedbound since January with long COVID, but I still love to dress up for Halloween. So my husband made me this costume (posted by Kyle, the husband),” the post says.

The first image in the carousel looks amazingly similar to how the fictional character met her end in the Wizard of Oz. Cowern wears a pair of black and white striped stockings and red heels, which stick out from the bottom of the rickety house. In fact, the structure is so large, it obscures the rest of her, adding to the illusion that she was crushed just like the Wicked Witch of the East.

It's heartwarming to see that while Cowern is focusing on her health, her husband helps keep her spirits high with festivities.

Dianne Cowern, aka The Physics Girl, has been bedridden with long COVID for over a year.

More info on #longcovid. Some people have it and don’t even knowhttps://t.co/PDwaIXjtbc — Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) January 11, 2023

Not wanting to miss out on Halloween celebrations, her husband Kyle helped her dress up this year.

If I am still bedridden in October, at least I have a Halloween costume pic.twitter.com/tei1Kdm01R — Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) April 26, 2023

Cowern turned into the Wicked Witch of the East from the Wizard of the Oz.

I've been bedbound since January with long Covid, but I still love to dress up for Halloween. So my husband made me this costume (posted by Kyle, the husband.) pic.twitter.com/csqKpL3oba — Dianna Cowern (@thephysicsgirl) October 30, 2023

Dianna Cowern: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

