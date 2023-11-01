Home / Design

Husband Helps His Bedbound Wife Dress Up as the Wicked Witch of the East for Halloween

By Margherita Cole on November 1, 2023

 

In 2022, Dianna Cowern, aka The Physics Girl, came down with COVID. Later, her symptoms turned into long COVID, limiting her life to her home. Although she is still bedridden, her caring husband, Kyle, made sure that Cowern didn't miss out on Halloween festivities. With his help, she transformed into the Wicked Witch of the East, complete with a model house.

Due to her condition, Cowern suffers from extreme fatique and is not always able to go on her phone, so Kyle shared the incredible costume and wrote down a message on her behalf. “I've been bedbound since January with long COVID, but I still love to dress up for Halloween. So my husband made me this costume (posted by Kyle, the husband),” the post says.

The first image in the carousel looks amazingly similar to how the fictional character met her end in the Wizard of Oz. Cowern wears a pair of black and white striped stockings and red heels, which stick out from the bottom of the rickety house. In fact, the structure is so large, it obscures the rest of her, adding to the illusion that she was crushed just like the Wicked Witch of the East.

It's heartwarming to see that while Cowern is focusing on her health, her husband helps keep her spirits high with festivities.

Dianne Cowern, aka The Physics Girl, has been bedridden with long COVID for over a year.

Not wanting to miss out on Halloween celebrations, her husband Kyle helped her dress up this year.

Cowern turned into the Wicked Witch of the East from the Wizard of the Oz.

Dianna Cowern: Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Neatorama]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
