Home / Architecture / Hotels

This ‘Wizard of Oz’ Hotel Room Has Its Own Yellow Brick Road

By Emma Taggart on September 8, 2020
Wizard of Oz-Themed Hotel Room by The Roxbury

There’s no place like home, but for Wizard of Oz fans; this themed hotel room is the next best thing. The Wizard of Emeralds room at The Roxbury in New York is inspired by the classic 1939 film, and the designers have put out all the stops to transport guests to the wonderful world of Oz. Decorated with varying, rich hues of green and glittering gold, it features a real-life yellow brick road and even a pair of ruby red slippers.

“The goal is to shy away from the typical modern hotel minimalism into a sort of maximalism,” The Roxbury say on their website. “As long as cleanliness and comfort are never neglected and there is always a nod to elegance and quality, we have learned that, like us, most people are hungry for something different. Something unique. Something not taupe.” The Roxbury certainly provides an experience unlike any other hotel. Even the bathroom matches the fantastical theme, complete with a poisonous poppy field mural that’s sure to lull you into a sleepy haze while you get ready for bed.

“It’s not way above the chimney tops, but your troubles will melt like lemon drops in this room,” says The Roxbury. “Yes, folks, a yellow brick road goes right through the center of the room (next to the king size bed and sofa bed) until it joins into a wall-size painting of our version of the Emerald City.”

Check out photos of The Wizard of Emeralds room below and find out more about how you can book a stay on The Roxbury's website. The hotel has other themed rooms too, including the ‘60s-inspired Mod Pod and the bewitching Samantha’s Cloud room.

The Wizard of Emeralds hotel room at The Roxbury transports guests to the wonderful world of Oz.

Wizard of Oz-Themed Hotel Room by The Roxbury

It features a real-life yellow brick road that leads to a wall-size painting of Emerald City.

Wizard of Oz-Themed Hotel Room by The Roxbury

There's even a poisonous poppy field mural in the bathroom.

Wizard of Oz-Themed Hotel Room by The RoxburyThe Roxbury: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Roxbury.

Related Articles:

15 Whimsical Gifts for Anyone Who Loves the Wonderful ‘Wizard of Oz’

Train Carrying Corn Has Massive Spill, Transforms Tracks Into a “Yellow Brick Road”

There’s a Secret Library That Opens Up When You Pull a Special Book in This Hotel Room

Preview the Spectacular Designs for Icehotel Sweden’s 30th Anniversary Season

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sleep Under the Stars at This Stunning South African Resort
Parisian Cityscape Carved in Ice for One of a Kind Hotel Room

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.