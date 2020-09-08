This ‘Wizard of Oz’ Hotel Room Has Its Own Yellow Brick Road

There’s no place like home, but for Wizard of Oz fans; this themed hotel room is the next best thing. The Wizard of Emeralds room at The Roxbury in New York is inspired by the classic 1939 film, and the designers have put out all the stops to transport guests to the wonderful world of Oz. Decorated with varying, rich hues of green and glittering gold, it features a real-life yellow brick road and even a pair of ruby red slippers.

“The goal is to shy away from the typical modern hotel minimalism into a sort of maximalism,” The Roxbury say on their website. “As long as cleanliness and comfort are never neglected and there is always a nod to elegance and quality, we have learned that, like us, most people are hungry for something different. Something unique. Something not taupe.” The Roxbury certainly provides an experience unlike any other hotel. Even the bathroom matches the fantastical theme, complete with a poisonous poppy field mural that’s sure to lull you into a sleepy haze while you get ready for bed.

“It’s not way above the chimney tops, but your troubles will melt like lemon drops in this room,” says The Roxbury. “Yes, folks, a yellow brick road goes right through the center of the room (next to the king size bed and sofa bed) until it joins into a wall-size painting of our version of the Emerald City.”

Check out photos of The Wizard of Emeralds room below and find out more about how you can book a stay on The Roxbury's website. The hotel has other themed rooms too, including the ‘60s-inspired Mod Pod and the bewitching Samantha’s Cloud room.

The Wizard of Emeralds hotel room at The Roxbury transports guests to the wonderful world of Oz.

It features a real-life yellow brick road that leads to a wall-size painting of Emerald City.

There's even a poisonous poppy field mural in the bathroom.

The Roxbury: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Roxbury.

Related Articles:

15 Whimsical Gifts for Anyone Who Loves the Wonderful ‘Wizard of Oz’

Train Carrying Corn Has Massive Spill, Transforms Tracks Into a “Yellow Brick Road”

There’s a Secret Library That Opens Up When You Pull a Special Book in This Hotel Room

Preview the Spectacular Designs for Icehotel Sweden’s 30th Anniversary Season