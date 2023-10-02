Home / Science

Theoretical Physicist Becomes Successful YouTuber to Fund Her Quantum Gravity Research

October 2, 2023

Physics is among the most daunting sciences to learn, but many passionate educators are trying to change that reputation. Professor Tatiana Erukhimova at Texas A&M University produces videos showing real-world applications of physics in a fun and insightful way. Another YouTube star named Sabin Hossenfelder actually uses her platform to not only share her knowledge in an understandable way, but to also fund her research.

Hossenfelder is a German theoretical physicist who is known for her series Science without the gobbledygook. Although she's been making videos since 2007, it was not until the COVID-19 pandemic that she rebranded her content under the whimsical new name and made a more serious effort to turn her expertise into shareable lessons. These 20-minute-long episodes cover everything from particle physics to quantum navigators to artificial intelligence. “People can go to my channel and get the brief, 20-minute summary,” Hossenfelder says. “They don't have to read a whole book or download a review article, which they won't understand anyway.”

With over a million subscribers, Hossenfelder has a large audience. In fact, she uses her thousands and sometimes millions of views to fund her research in quantum gravity. She even has sponsors and receives donations from Patreon, which add to her income. To manage her YouTube content and her position at the Munich Center for Mathematical Philosophy, she even has a team of writers to help script her videos. “I tell you what you really need to know about science, as simple as possible, but not any simpler,” Hossenfelder says about her videos. “From the Big Bang to particle physics to climate models, I am here to explain what is happening and what the science is behind the big headlines. From me, you will get the real story, not the hype.”

Sabine Hossenfelder is a theoretical physicist and YouTube star.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she rebranded her channel and began making a series called Science without the gobbledygook.

It includes 20-minute lessons on a range of topics like particle physics and the Big Bang theory.

Hossenfelder has over a million subscribers.

She is even able to fund her own research in quantum physics with her YouTube success.

