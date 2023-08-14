Home / Video

Energetic Teacher Makes Physics Accessible and Fun in Insightful Series of Educational Videos

By Regina Sienra on August 14, 2023
Screenshots of video starring physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova doing experiments

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Out of all fields of science, physics has a reputation for being daunting to the general public. On top of complex formulas, the abstract concepts that make it up are sometimes simply hard to grasp. That's why professor Tatiana Erukhimova works alongside the team of the Physics & Astronomy department at Texas A&M University (TAMU) to produce a series of videos showing real-world applications of physics in a fun and insightful way that has earned her fans around the world.

Not only are the explanations in every video easy to follow, but Erukhimova's enthusiasm is what truly keeps the viewer engaged. For example, in one video, the cheerful professor explains the physics of pressure. To demonstrate how distributing weight allows seemingly fragile objects to carry heavier loads, the teacher excitedly steps on a tiny board with lightbulbs and then proceeds to replicate the experiment with eggs—until it takes a whimsical and unexpected turn.

Erukhimova's unique teaching method comes from her hope to get students interested through demonstrative classes. “You get this ‘wow factor' and then it's easier to find resonance,” she told Upworthy. “I like what I teach, and I try to share my excitement with them.” A clip shows her doing experiments during a live class with the same joy depicted in videos.

Born to physicist parents, Erukhimova has had a unique attachment to the field since she was very little. “My passion for physics is just in my genes, and I cannot imagine my life without physics,” she explained. After being offered a position at Texas A&M almost 25 years ago, Erukhimova moved from Russia to Texas. Since then, she has won over both university students and casual viewers with her particular way of explaining science.

While she is aware that people may not learn a lot from watching a short video, getting them interested and curious about learning more is all worth it. Erukhimova said, “I strongly believe that not everyone has to major in physics, science, or engineering, but everyone has to get a chance to play with it, to respect the results of science, and to get a chance to learn how much fun it is.”

Professor Tatiana Erukhimova stars in a series of videos showing real-world applications of physics in a fun and insightful way.

The videos are produced alongside the team of the Physics & Astronomy department at Texas A&M University (TAMU) and have earned Erukhimova fans around the world for her charisma.

Erukhimova's unique teaching method comes from her hope to get students interested through demonstrative classes.

“My passion for physics is just in my genes, and I cannot imagine my life without physics,” she said.

TAMU Physics & Astronomy: Website | YouTube | Instagram
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Viral Video of Physics Professor Shows the Lengths He Goes to to Make Science Fun

Watch a Trumpeter Play Fire in a Classic Physics Experiments That Lets Us “See Sound”

Balancing Artist Defies the Laws of Physics With His Amazing Feats of Object Stacking

13-Year-Old Boy Is a Real-Life “Young Sheldon” Who Will Soon Start His Ph.D. in Physics

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Guitarist Asks Stranger To Sing With Him and Is Shocked by His Amazing Performance
30 Million People Today Are Descendants of Passengers on the Mayflower
Two Men on a Boat Rescue an Owl 20 Miles Away From Shore
Scientists Thaw and Revive 46,000-Year-Old Roundworm
Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video
Watch a Helicopter Pilot Recover an RC Plane in This Thrilling Video

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Bullied Kid Ringing Neighbor’s Doorbell to Find New Friends Has Gone Viral
Researchers Discover New Extinct Species of Mini Penguins That Lived 3 Million Years Ago
99-Million-Year-Old Baby Bird Feathers Study Sheds Light on Dinosaur Extinction
Rebellious Birds Are Now Stealing Anti-Bird Spikes and Making Nests With Them
Watch a Dancer Perform a Highly Complex Underwater “Mime” Routine
Watch 100 People Scream as Loud as They Can in This Funny and Cathartic Video

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.