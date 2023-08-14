Energetic Teacher Makes Physics Accessible and Fun in Insightful Series of Educational Videos

Out of all fields of science, physics has a reputation for being daunting to the general public. On top of complex formulas, the abstract concepts that make it up are sometimes simply hard to grasp. That's why professor Tatiana Erukhimova works alongside the team of the Physics & Astronomy department at Texas A&M University (TAMU) to produce a series of videos showing real-world applications of physics in a fun and insightful way that has earned her fans around the world.

Not only are the explanations in every video easy to follow, but Erukhimova's enthusiasm is what truly keeps the viewer engaged. For example, in one video, the cheerful professor explains the physics of pressure. To demonstrate how distributing weight allows seemingly fragile objects to carry heavier loads, the teacher excitedly steps on a tiny board with lightbulbs and then proceeds to replicate the experiment with eggs—until it takes a whimsical and unexpected turn.

Erukhimova's unique teaching method comes from her hope to get students interested through demonstrative classes. “You get this ‘wow factor' and then it's easier to find resonance,” she told Upworthy. “I like what I teach, and I try to share my excitement with them.” A clip shows her doing experiments during a live class with the same joy depicted in videos.

Born to physicist parents, Erukhimova has had a unique attachment to the field since she was very little. “My passion for physics is just in my genes, and I cannot imagine my life without physics,” she explained. After being offered a position at Texas A&M almost 25 years ago, Erukhimova moved from Russia to Texas. Since then, she has won over both university students and casual viewers with her particular way of explaining science.

While she is aware that people may not learn a lot from watching a short video, getting them interested and curious about learning more is all worth it. Erukhimova said, “I strongly believe that not everyone has to major in physics, science, or engineering, but everyone has to get a chance to play with it, to respect the results of science, and to get a chance to learn how much fun it is.”

