Celebrities Are Auctioning Unique Experiences to Support Their Peers During SAG-AFTRA Strike

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been going on for over two months, halting most TV and movie productions in the United States. As such, it is not only actors and writers—whose strike has been going on for even longer—but also other members of the crew that have been out of work. In an effort to financially support crew members who lost their health insurance due to the shutdowns, the actors guild has launched an auction. And while some celebrities have chimed in with valuable items, the real treasures lie in the unique experiences some actors have been offering to the highest bidders.

While any film lover would surely want a souvenir, the most popular lots are those that offer a one-of-a-kind experience. For example, Natasha Lyonne will help you solve the New York Times Sunday crossword, while actor Adam Scott will walk your dog for an hour—and you're welcome to join the stroll, too. Some others are leaning into their artistic talents to deliver something special. John Lithgow will paint a watercolor portrait of your dog, while the the cast of Bob's Burgers will compose and sing a song just for you.

The auction, which is organized by the Union Solidarity Coalition, is being hosted on eBay. Figures like Nicole Kidman, Dan Levy, Rachel Bloom, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Spike Jonze, and director Lulu Wang are also offering Zoom meetings about their creative practices, most with the intent of guiding someone in a budding stage of their career. So far, the top pick seems to be the chance to have dinner with David Cross and Bob Odenkirk, which has raised over $11,000.

As for the physical items being auctioned, a fedora signed and once owned by Tom Waits is the most coveted item, scoring close to $7,000 as of writing. Other sought-after objects are an Atlanta script signed by Donald Glover with a personal note and a copy of one of his records, a Hawaiian shirt signed by Weird Al and Daniel Radcliffe, and a copy of the Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure script signed by the cast and screenwriters.

Should you be interested in any of these lots—and have the deep pockets needed to join the bidding war—you've got to move quickly, as the auctions end on Friday, September 22, 2023. To explore the whole catalog of items and experiences being auctioned, visit the Union Solidarity Coalition's page on eBay.

The Union Solidarity Coalition: Website | Instagram | eBay

