Squirrel Saved by a Compassionate Redditor Comes Back to Visit Every Day

Squirrels have an ingenuity that we humans can’t help but marvel over. As a woman named Chrissy has shared, they are also faithful companions who will come visit the people who came to their rescue. “We helped this squirrel when he was a baby and he comes back to us every day to play,” she shared in a viral Reddit post. The adorable accompanying video shows her playing with the squirrel, named Samuel, as he crawls up and down her side; he looks like he’s having the time of his life.

Samuel came to Chrissy’s Vancouver home when he was between 4 and 6 weeks old and in need of help. “When I found him I called the wildlife rescue organization called Critter Care and they gave me great advice and helped me with feeding and a wound he had,” she explains. After nursing the squirrel back to health, Chrissy and her family eventually said goodbye to Samuel.

Their goodbyes weren’t forever, though. Samuel regularly comes back to say hello. Although it sounds like something out of a fairy tale, this type of behavior isn’t uncommon. “There are several documented cases of orphaned squirrels that have been raised by humans and then, released into the wild where they do seem to remember their human hosts,” she says. “In some cases, they even return to reconnect with their human saviors.” That's when playtime happens, and the two can enjoy their unlikely and sweet bond.

The squirrel's name is Samuel, and he came to Chrissy when he was between 4 and 6 weeks old.

Cowskeeper (Chrissy): Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cowskeeper.

