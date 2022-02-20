University Building Helps To Beat the Heat With a Cool, Easily Accessible Green Roof

The latest project from Sanjay Puri Architects is the building you wish you had on your own college campus. Designed for Prestige University in the Indian city of Indore, the new academic building is defined by a green roof that steps down five floors to meet the ground. Each modular square of green roof is accessible and can be used by students and faculty to study or relax outside.

Aside from creating interesting outdoor spaces for the building’s users, the design is a response to the hot climate. Since the temperature sits between 30 and 40 degrees Celsius (or 86 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) for eight months out of the year, clever solutions were necessary in order to beat the heat.

“The building will imbibe from traditional Indian architecture to create an energy-efficient, sustainable building with minimal dependence on artificial lighting and air conditioning,” the designers explain. As part of the sustainable approach, natural ventilation is carefully considered. Interior spaces are interrupted with pathways that bring in fresh air and keep the inside cool.

Within the building, the architects place a cafeteria, administration offices, and an auditorium on the ground floor. These shared spaces are generally located on lower floors for ease of access with a library spread across the next level. Upper stories include a combination of classrooms and administration spaces with carefully considered views looking out to the passageways below and connected to terraces throughout the building.

The new academic building at Prestige University is currently planned for completion in June of 2022.

Sanjay Puri Architects design an accessible stepped green roof for India's Prestige University.

