Home / History

Archaeologists Unearth Dozens of 2,500-Year-Old Coffins in Egypt

By Jessica Stewart on September 22, 2020
Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara

Photo: Stock Photos from Linda Harms/Shutterstock

Egyptian archeologists have unearthed another treasure trove of ancient coffins, this time near the iconic Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. This site served as the necropolis for Memphis, the ancient capital of Egypt, and has some of the oldest stone buildings in history. After discovering a burial shaft leading to a tomb, they were able to recover 27 well-preserved coffins.

The unopened sarcophagi are believed to have been buried 2,500 years ago. Initially, archeologists found 13 coffins in a 36-foot-deep well earlier in September. Then, just last week, they discovered an additional 14 in a different well. Neveine el-Arif, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, announced that archeologists are still working on learning the origins of the coffins and that more will be revealed as the mystery is unraveled.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, initial studies show that the coffins have never been opened. They are also confident that more coffins will be recovered from the sides of the wells. Initial images and video footage show just how spectacular the find truly is. The coffins still retain a good amount of their painted decorations and are adorned with hieroglyphics.

This is just the latest thrilling discovery that has happened in the past few years. In 2019, 30 coffins were unearthed at the Luxor at El-Assasif cemetery. Each one contained a well-preserved mummy and now these incredible artifacts have been moved to the Grand Egyptian Museum. Currently under construction, the museum will house a myriad of artifacts and is located close to the Great Pyramid.

Saqqara has also turned up other important discoveries as of late. This should come as no surprise given the importance to the Egyptians over the 3,000 years that it was used as a burial site. In 2019, archaeologists found a perfectly-preserved 4,000-year-old tomb on site. Believed to have been created during the Fifth Dynasty, the walls still retained their vibrant color.

With each exciting announcement, we march closer to learning more about the ancient Egyptians and their culture. There's no doubt that even more revelations are to come given the amount of discoveries happening.

Watch these videos to see the well-preserved ancient Egyptian coffins discovered in Saqqara.

Egypt Ministry of Antiquities: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [ABC News, Unilad]

Related Articles:

Ancient Egyptian Mummy Has Sophisticated Pattern Woven Around Head

This Virtual Tour Takes You Inside an Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh’s Tomb

Archeologists Discover 4,400-Year-Old Tomb With Well-Preserved Wall Paintings

4,200-Year-Old Egyptian Temple Discovered to Have Remarkably Well Preserved Artwork

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artificial Intelligence Revitalizes 1902 Footage of a “Flying Train” Ride Through a German Town
25 “Weird History” Facts That Prove the Past Is Fascinating and Really Funny
The Story of Kathrine Switzer: The Running Legend Who Ran the Boston Marathon When Women Weren’t Allowed
Technicolor: The Vibrant History of Hollywood’s Early Introduction to Color Films
Artist Combines Artifacts With AI To Create Realistic Portraits of Roman Emperors
10 Fascinating Facts About Cleopatra, the Powerful Queen of the Nile

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

18 of the Most Famous Sculptures You Need to Know
Researchers Uncovered a 5,000-Year-Old Crystal Dagger Buried in Spain
Dazzling Malaysian Layer Cakes Reveal Complex Geometric Patterns in Every Slice
Explore the Fascinating History of Petra, a Once-Lost City That’s Now a Wonder of the World
Sommelier History: How Poison-Detecting Servants Became Respected Wine Connoisseurs
200-Year-Old Mexican Recipes Are Now Free to Download in These Digitized Cookbooks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.