Home / Architecture

Architects Design Twisting Tower Inspired by Muscle Fibers for NYC Skyline

By Samantha Pires on January 26, 2021
This "Sarcostyle" Tower Proposed for NYC Is Inspired by Muscle Fibers

Turkish architecture firm Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio has recently released images of Sarcostyle Tower— a 210-meter (689-foot) conceptual skyscraper that hopes to be an interesting addition to the New York City skyline. The futuristic renderings of this playful tower take great inspiration from biology. The project itself gets its name from the term sarcomeres, which is a complicated unit of striated muscle tissue. The organically connected bridges across the tower’s central void are designed to mimic the rod-shaped muscle fibers frozen in time. The architect behind Sarcostyle Tower further highlights this design move by creating a central void supported by a structural tube on each corner. As a result, the focus is pulled to the dynamic forms in the center of the building.

While Sarcostyle Tower is certainly an unusual project, biological inspiration is a relatively common practice in architecture. Biomimicry is the creation of architecture, products, materials, and conceptual ideas that are inspired by biology. Airplanes are one very common example of humans using real biological processes for man-made creations, taking inspiration from flying animals like birds. In architecture, designers use biomimicry to solve environmental problems—like in the conceptual tower project Mandragore—or simply to find creative inspiration.

Sarcostyle Tower is one example of biomimicry used for creative inspiration. It certainly inspired us to think about the future of New York City’s iconic skyline. If you would like to see more examples of unusual or futuristic architecture designs like this one, you can find more work by Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio on their website.

Turkish architect Hayri Atak has designed Sarcostyle Tower for the NYC skyline—a 210-meter-high skyscraper whose design is inspired by muscle fibers under tension.

This "Sarcostyle" Tower Proposed for NYC Is Inspired by Muscle Fibers

Sarcostyle Tower is a great example of architectural biomimicry in which designers use biological processes or ideas to drive their structure's appearance or performance.

This "Sarcostyle" Tower Proposed for NYC Is Inspired by Muscle FibersThis "Sarcostyle" Tower Proposed for NYC Is Inspired by Muscle FibersThis "Sarcostyle" Tower Proposed for NYC Is Inspired by Muscle Fibers

Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio: Website | Instagram | Pinterest | LinkedIn
h/t: [Daily Mail, designboom]

All images via Hayri Atak Architectural Design Studio.

Related Articles:

This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape

House-Shaped House Is Designed as a Playful Getaway in a Secluded Forest

Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle

Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

German City Installs Sleep Pods for People Experiencing Homelessness
Explore the History of Windsor Castle, the Longest Occupied Castle in the World
Elegant Architectural Design Evokes the Experience of Camping in the Wilderness
Zaha Hadid Architects Design a Futuristic Open-Base Tower in Shenzhen Bay
Experience a Breathtaking View of Mt. Fuji by Climbing This Massive Roller Coaster Tower
15+ Architecture-Inspired Mugs for Design Lovers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Paris’ Iconic Champs-Élysées Is Getting Redesigned as an “Extraordinary Garden”
The Tulip: London’s Controversial Tourist Attraction
Architects Design ‘Little Island’ Getaway in NYC To Give City Dwellers a Touch of Nature
Dazzling Jellyfish Roundabout Cuts an Hour Long Car Trip To Just 15 Minutes
Architects Worldwide Declare a Climate + Biodiversity Emergency and Are Doing Something About It
This ‘Penguin Protection System’ Would Help the Birds Breed While Reducing Polar Ice Melt

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.