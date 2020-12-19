Home / Architecture / Houses

Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design

Architect Reimagines the Typical A-Frame Cabin

If you are a fan of cabin architecture, you have probably seen a lot of A-frame structures. This format is popular because it is a cheap and lightweight way to build a roof since there is minimal wood required. But despite its straightforward design, there are still ways to add imaginative twists on convention. Architects Yaser Rashid Shomali and Yasin Rashid Shomali of Shomali Design are reimagining this iconic style in Kujdane Cabin—a modern home located in northern Iran. These designers are not so interested in the economic benefits of the roof design. Instead, Kudjane Cabin uses the architectural typology as a design tool to explore form and interior space.

Instead of meeting at the center, each façade gently curves toward the sky, leaving a gap that brings in light and provides a partial symmetry to the cabin. Two A-frame elements are rendered as thick, enclosing walls that are capped with dark edges to reinforce the profile and are finished with light wood cladding and darker vertical strips on either side. All other exterior façades are floor-to-ceiling glass, creating an effect of two major walls that slide past a single interior volume.

The dynamic shifting effect is also present in a natural water feature. The opening of the roof plane allows for precipitation to pierce the conditioned space of the cabin. Rain and snow pass along a glass volume that cuts into the kitchen and living area. The runoff travels through the home and drains to the manmade pond below.

Such a draining system is made possible through the home’s elevation from the forest floor. A thick concrete slab seems to float above the ground, meaning that guests approaching the home can see this impressive water feature in action as it drains into the reservoir. The architects note that this acts both as a serene water feature and as a cooling technique for the exterior area.

The water system is just one example of Shomali Design’s attention to the natural world. Kujdane Cabin's simple interior space provides the perfect atmosphere for a cozy forest getaway.

Shomali Design architects are reimagining the iconic A-Frame cabin in Kujdane Cabin—a modern home located in northern Iran.

A-frames are popular because they are a cheap and lightweight way to build a roof since they require minimal wood.

Instead of meeting at the center, each façade gently curves toward the sky, leaving a gap that brings in light and provides a partial symmetry to the cabin.

Shomali Design: Instagram
h/t: [designboom]

All images via Shomali Design.

