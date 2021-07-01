Ocean Embroidery Inspired by Satellite Images Showcase the Vast Beauty of the Sea

The Earth is a constant source of inspiration for artists. As we’ve seen time and again, creatives produce work that pays homage to the natural world, whether it's big or small. Danielle, aka Satellite Stitches, goes grand with her embroidery. Her intricate pieces are tiny studies of vast ocean satellite imagery. She uses thread to translate the blues, greens, and grays of the maps into tactile abstract works.

Danielle has long been drawn to the “satellite imagery of beautiful reefs and islands,” and it turned out to be an ideal subject to stitch—especially in 2020. “I picked up embroidery not long before the pandemic started and I really leaned into it as the stay-at-home orders progressed,” she tells My Modern Met. “It has been therapeutic and given me something to occupy my mind during the extended time away from family and friends.”

As Danielle has worked on her satellite stitches, she has allowed herself time to play and find the techniques that best convey the subject matter. “Early on, I experimented with some beadwork along with satin stitches,” she explains, “but have since discovered thread painting and have fallen in love with the finished look and how the colors blend so well.” When compared to the images they’re inspired by, it’s clear that thread painting makes her work shimmer like waves at the shore.

Danielle of Satellite Stitches creates intricate embroideries inspired by satellite images of the ocean.

Satellite Stitches: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Satellite Stitches.

