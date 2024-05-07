Home / Entertainment / Music

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Collaborated on a Brand New Song

By Regina Sienra on May 7, 2024

John Lennon and Paul McCartney co-wrote some of the most famous songs of the 20th century. Sadly, their collaboration came to an end with the dissolution of The Beatles and Lennon's later passing. Now, almost 55 years after they wrote their final song together, their respective sons, Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, have come together to write a brand new single titled “Primrose Hill.”

The younger McCartney celebrated the collaboration by sharing a selfie with Ono Lennon—proving to be a testament to their striking resemblance to their fathers. “Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend Sean Ono Lennon,” McCartney writes. “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

The acoustic ballad is the second song McCartney has put out this year. The guitar-driven song was inspired by a memory of yesteryear. “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day,” McCartney wrote on Instagram. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.” His father Paul promoted it on social media, sending “lots of love” to Ono Lennon.

Both the younger Lennon and McCartney have tried their hand at music as songwriters, performers, and producers. “It’s hard to live up to the Beatles,” McCartney said in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail. “When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to the Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly. I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don’t want to sit around. I want to earn my own living.”

While McCartney put out two full-length albums in 2013 and 2016, Ono Lennon has collaborated with musicians like Albert Hammond Jr., Soulfly, Mark Ronson, and Jurassic 5, as well as trying his hand at film scoring and releasing solo work. However, they are not the only ones to follow their father's steps. Ringo Starr’s son, Zak Starkey, is a prodigious drummer who has played alongside The Who, Oasis, and Johnny Marr.

You can listen to “Primrose Hill” below.

Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, sons of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, have come together to write a brand new single titled “Primrose Hill.”

h/t: [The New York Times]

Related Articles:

Paul McCartney Shares Poignant Story of Singing ‘Let It Be’ for Jimmy Buffett in His Final Days

Paul McCartney Is Reunited With Iconic Bass Stolen Over 50 Years Ago Thanks to an Online Campaign

Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

The Beatles Used AI to Add John Lennon’s Voice to New Song

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch These Kids Play a Perfect Cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train” on Xylophone
Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety by Sharing His Recovery Chip With Pride
Mongolian Metal Band Uses Throat Singing and Traditional Instruments to Rock Out
New Photography Book Lifts the Veil on Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s Family Life in the Early 90s
Paul McCartney Shares Poignant Story of Singing ‘Let It Be’ for Jimmy Buffett in His Final Days
Singing Nuns Are Bringing 13th-Century Latin Hymns to Contemporary Music Charts

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Biologist Wins This Year’s ‘Dance Your PhD’ Contest With a Catchy Song About Kangaroo Behavior
Paul McCartney Is Reunited With Iconic Bass Stolen Over 50 Years Ago Thanks to an Online Campaign
Weatherman Sneaks Heavy Metal Lyrics by Disturbed Into His Live TV Forecast
Glowing Turntable Designed by Brian Eno Lights up in Different Colors as It Plays
Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings
Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.