John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s Sons Collaborated on a Brand New Song

John Lennon and Paul McCartney co-wrote some of the most famous songs of the 20th century. Sadly, their collaboration came to an end with the dissolution of The Beatles and Lennon's later passing. Now, almost 55 years after they wrote their final song together, their respective sons, Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney, have come together to write a brand new single titled “Primrose Hill.”

The younger McCartney celebrated the collaboration by sharing a selfie with Ono Lennon—proving to be a testament to their striking resemblance to their fathers. “Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend Sean Ono Lennon,” McCartney writes. “With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

The acoustic ballad is the second song McCartney has put out this year. The guitar-driven song was inspired by a memory of yesteryear. “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summers day,” McCartney wrote on Instagram. “Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me & finding this person.” His father Paul promoted it on social media, sending “lots of love” to Ono Lennon.

Both the younger Lennon and McCartney have tried their hand at music as songwriters, performers, and producers. “It’s hard to live up to the Beatles,” McCartney said in a 2013 interview with the Daily Mail. “When Wings toured they got slated. Even Dad found it hard living up to the Beatles. I started out playing under an alias because I wanted to start quietly. I had to serve my time as a musician and wait until I had a good body of songs and for a time when both myself and my music were ready. I don’t want to sit around. I want to earn my own living.”

While McCartney put out two full-length albums in 2013 and 2016, Ono Lennon has collaborated with musicians like Albert Hammond Jr., Soulfly, Mark Ronson, and Jurassic 5, as well as trying his hand at film scoring and releasing solo work. However, they are not the only ones to follow their father's steps. Ringo Starr’s son, Zak Starkey, is a prodigious drummer who has played alongside The Who, Oasis, and Johnny Marr.

You can listen to “Primrose Hill” below.

