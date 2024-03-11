Paul McCartney's violin-shaped Hofner bass is a symbol of The Beatles' early years, much like their polished suits and moptop hairdos. While its appearance on countless shows and studio recordings would have made it worthy of being displayed in a museum, it had a much different fate. In 1972, it was stolen from a van, and its whereabouts remained a mystery for over half a century. Now, thanks to an exhaustive online campaign, the iconic bass has been returned to its rightful owner.

The story of McCartney's bass began all the way back in 1961. After reluctantly taking over the role of bass player from Stuart Sutcliffe, McCartney purchased his first bass guitar, a Hofner 500/1 model, during his time in Hamburg. “This was the bass that powered Beatlemania,” reads The Lost Bass Project site, the effort behind its return. “He used it in Hamburg for several residencies, he played it over 250 times at The Cavern Club. It was used to record The Beatle’s first two albums—Please Please Me and With The Beatles. It’s the bass you hear on ‘Love Me Do,' ‘Twist and Shout,' ‘All My Loving,' ‘She Loves You' and other hit singles.”

Two years later, McCartney got another almost identical Höfner bass, with the original Hamburg-bought version becoming a backup. But even then the original was used in key sessions, like the recording of Let It Be.

After its disappearance, the instrument was thought to be lost or destroyed. In 2018, a worldwide search was launched, with hundreds of fans sending tips and leads. However, it wasn't until 2023, that the search truly moved forward. After piecing together all the details from the theft, The Lost Bass Project realized who had stolen it and where it might have been all this time. After publishing an article detailing their findings, their message reached the right person. Turns out, the bass had been in the same family for five decades.

“As a result of the publicity, someone living in a terraced house in Hastings on the south coast of England contacted Paul McCartney’s company and then returned the bass to them. The search was over—Paul had his stolen bass back at last!” While it had some damage, The Lost Bass Project has said that it can easily be repaired by someone with experience, making it playable again.

The Beatles member announced the return of his beloved instrument via his website. “Following the launch of last year’s Lost Bass project, Paul’s 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned,” said his team in a statement. “The guitar has been authenticated by Höfner and Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved.”

In 1972, Paul McCartney's violin-shaped Hofner bass was stolen from a van, and its whereabouts remained a mystery for over half a century.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Lost Bass Project (@thelostbassproject)

Now, thanks to an exhaustive online campaign, the iconic bass has been returned to its rightful owner.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Lost Bass Project (@thelostbassproject)

“Following the launch of last year’s Lost Bass project, Paul’s 1961 Höfner 500/1 bass guitar, which was stolen in 1972, has been returned. Paul is incredibly grateful to all those involved.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Lost Bass Project (@thelostbassproject)

Paul McCartney: Website

The Lost Bass Project: Website | Instagram

h/t: [NBC News]

Related Articles:

Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings

Painting Made by All Four Members of The Beatles Sells for $1.7 Million at Auction

Listen to The Beatles’ Newly Released Final Song ’Now and Then’