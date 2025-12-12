Home / Art / Painting

Introspective Paintings Explore Emotion Through Strange, Otherworldly Landscapes

By Eva Baron on December 12, 2025
“Sonder,” 2025.

“Sonder” (2025)

For Los Angeles-based artist Seonna Hong, painting isn’t simply an exercise in visual representation. It’s also an opportunity to mine emotional terrains, transforming internal experiences into universal statements through otherworldly landscapes and figures. These practices are at the heart of her latest solo exhibition, titled Cognitive Dissonance.

The show gathers several of Hong’s paintings from this past year, each radiating with moody, Gauguin-like color palettes. Many canvases plunge women into strange, abstracted environments, bursting with twisting branches, darkened grass, and coarse streaks of paint, juxtaposing Hong’s softer, more fluid brushstrokes. Despite their circumstances, the artist’s subjects nevertheless seem at ease, embracing one another, lounging beneath a tree, observing the sky, and traversing rugged mountains. It’s as though these women have entered their own subconsciousness and, rather than being disarmed by that fact, they have accepted the introspection these moments can afford. Each tree is a synapse meant to be traced; each figure is a presence meant to be spoken to; and each setting is a memory meant to be explored.

That process can, of course, be uncomfortable, as the exhibition’s title implies. Cognitive Dissonance arrives during an intense period of upheaval, whether it be politically, culturally, or environmentally. This tension is obvious throughout Hong’s paintings, particularly in her treatment of landscape. Her subjects may be calm, but their surroundings buzz with texture, color, and contrasts. The inner self, Hong seems to suggest, may be a site of reflection, but it’s also marred by turbulence, having absorbed the catastrophes of the outside world. Even so, introspection is essential—and it isn’t necessarily a project we must embark upon alone. After all, Hong doesn’t depict anyone as a solitary figure in her work. All her subjects exist together, investigating themselves in tandem with others.

Given her thematic scope, Hong’s work is incredibly intimate and autobiographical. But that isn’t to say it alienates its viewer. The women in her paintings bear no expression, offering us a blank canvas upon which to project our own fears, desires, hopes, and ideas. Cognitive Dissonance also features canvases without any figures whatsoever, showcasing only dramatic gestures, geometric shapes, and bold colors.

“My paintings serve as a visual journey for me,” Hong says of the exhibition. “The emotion lives in the land itself, striations in the sky, or in the jagged rocks—the figures are simply anchors, witnesses, sometimes stand-ins for myself, sometimes for no one at all. This new work is a record of trying to stay human and engaged and honest when everything feels like it’s both too much and not enough.”

Seonna Hong: Cognitive Dissonance is currently on view in New York at Hashimoto Contemporary through January 10, 2026.

Seonna Hong’s latest solo exhibition explores the inner self through otherworldly, emotionally charged landscapes.

“The Collision of Truths,” 2025.

“The Collision of Truths” (2025)

“Saudade,” 2025.

“Saudade” (2025)

“Study for Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” 2025.

“Study for Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” (2025)

“Eudaimonia,” 2025.

“Eudaimonia” (2025)

Seonna Hong: Cognitive Dissonance is now on view in New York at Hashimoto Contemporary through January 10, 2026.

“The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows,” 2025.

“The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” (2025)

“Laotong,” 2025.

“Laotong” (2025)

“Cognitive Dissonance,” 2025.

“Cognitive Dissonance” (2025)

Exhibition Information:
Seonna Hong
Cognitive Dissonance
December 13, 2025–January 10, 2026
Hashimoto Contemporary
54 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002

Seonna Hong: Website | Instagram
Hashimoto Contemporary: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hashimoto Contemporary.

Related Articles:

New Exhibition Celebrates the Joy, Beauty, and Necessity of Dancehalls

Simple Pastel Paintings Celebrate Everyday Life With Quiet Tenderness

Oil Paintings Explore the Childhood Experience of Going Back to School

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

After Missing for 400 Years, Long-Lost Baroque Masterpiece Sells for $2.7 Million
New Exhibition Celebrates the Joy, Beauty, and Necessity of Dancehalls
Ethereal Manga-Inspired Paintings Hold Dear Our Connection to the Spirit World
Dublin’s Monumental Picasso Exhibition Showcases 60 of the Artist’s Masterpieces
Glowing “Thermography” Paintings Capture the Warmth and Light Within Us All
Picasso’s Newly Rediscovered Portrait of Dora Maar Sells for $37 Million

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Quirky Gifts Perfect for People Who Love Painting
Japanese Artist Celebrates Their Rescue Cat With Endearing Traditional-Style Paintings
Evocative Paintings Demonstrate the Masks Women Wear in Society [Interview]
Artist Creates Enigmatic Maps and Diagrams That Are Meant To Be Defined by You
Artist Keeps Ukrainian Folk Art Alive With Stunning Petrykivka Paintings
30 Bob Ross Paintings Will Be Auctioned To Support Public TV Stations Affected by Government Cuts

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.