Home / Art

Artist Creates Charming Animal Sculptures From Found Seashells at the Beach

By Emma Taggart on June 18, 2021
Shell Art Animal Portraits by Anna Chan

Collecting shells and pebbles on the beach is a popular pastime for many, but for New York-based artist Anna Chan, it’s become “a bit of an obsession.” Chan is a jewelry designer, but just like many others, her work slowed down during the COVID-19 lockdown. She and her 10-year-old daughter spent their days at the beach, where they began collecting seashells and making animal-inspired sculptures from them.

“Having worked on a small scale most of my life, being able to use my entire hands to sculpt large pieces was truly liberating, especially during such trying times,” Chan tells My Modern Met. “I saw great potential with this new medium and was determined to keep refining my work, so I moved some sand and seashells to my garage and that is where I work today.”

The first sand and shell sculpture Chan created was a turtle, and now her portfolio boasts an entire array of land and sea animals. For one piece, she crafted a bird from scallops, mussels, clams, and horseshoe crab tails. In another, a lion’s mane is sculpted from large, broken seashells. Chan carefully chooses shells that match the real life characteristics of the animal she's creating. “The seashells are like little jewels to me, each one a mosaic piece finding its place in the big picture,” she reveals “I’m inspired by their colors, texture and shapes and even the broken pieces, I find beauty in it.”

What started as something to do during lockdown has now become a main focus of Chan’s artistic practice. “My sculptures are inspired by the materials I use. I have worked with clay, wax, metal, fabric etc. in the past but none of them are as intuitive as sand,” says the artist. “It is the material I feel the most connection to and my hands just know what to do when I’m creating with it.”

Check out Chan’s shell art below and find more of her animal portraits on Instagram.

New York-based artist Anna Chan sculpts elaborate animal portraits from found seashells.

Shell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna Chan

She first began making them with her daughter during lockdown last year…

Shell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna Chan

…but now the creative pastime has become “a bit of an obsession.”

Shell Art Animal Portraits by Anna Chan

Chan carefully chooses shells that match the real life colors and textures of the animal she's creating.

Shell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanShell Art Animal Portraits by Anna ChanAnna Chan: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anna Chan.

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Sand and Stones to Create Land Art Masterpieces at His Local Beach

Artist Creates Beautiful “Morning Altars” From Found Pieces of Nature [Interview]

Delicate Animal Portraits Formed Out of Pressed Pieces of Fern Fragments

Detailed Animal Portraits Meticulously Painted onto Delicate Feathers

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Glass and Resin Wall Art Perfectly Captures the Tranquil Beauty of Ocean Waves
Textile Artist Creates Playful Felt Critters That Will Put a Smile On Anyone’s Face
Japan’s Manhole Covers Colorfully Decorate the Streets of Each Prefecture
Designer Reimagines What Historical Figures Would Look Like Today
Artist Transforms Billowy Lengths of Tulle Into Meditative Faces
Beautiful Bizarre Art Prize: One of Today’s Top Contemporary Art Prizes [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Resin Crystal Trays Preserve Real Flowers Inside Their Glossy Surfaces
Artist Reimagines Famous Paintings With the Quirky Cast of ‘The Simpsons’
Artist Transforms Discarded Books Into Charming Tissue Boxes With Embroidered Handkerchiefs
How NFTs Are Shaking Up the Contemporary Art World
Artist Shatters Glass to Create Striking Portrait of History-Making VP Kamala Harris
6 Ai Weiwei Artworks That Bravely Call Attention to Social Issues in China

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.