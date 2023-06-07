Home / Inspiring

Heroic Sherpa Rescues a Hiker From a Crevasse on Mt. Everest

By Regina Sienra on June 7, 2023
Screenshots of video showing a hiker being rescued from a crevasse on Mt. Everst by a sherpa

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

Many hikers dream of conquering Mt. Everest. Although multiple people have made it to the top, the trek is extremely dangerous, and things can go sideways pretty quickly. That's why it is virtually impossible to climb Mt. Everest without a Sherpa. Not only do they break a trail ahead of mountaineers and carry vital supplies such as O2 and fuel tanks, but they also risk their lives to keep everyone safe. A video that has gone viral shows the dramatic rescue calmly carried out by Tashi Lakpa Sherpa after a hiker fell through a crevasse.

The footage, shared by Sherpa himself, shows him with a shovel in hand after freeing a man and securing him to a rope that will get him pulled out of the crevasse. The space is of claustrophobic proportions. The experienced mountaineer barely fits in, even with his arms glued to his body. Despite the conditions, Sherpa smiles and happily assists the hiker, who seems to have taken a fall several feet deep.

“Safe one more life on [Mt. Everest]….” Sherpa wrote on Instagram. “This is incredible and extreme rescue from crevasse on Everest between camp 1 and camp 2 done by @heli.everest @iamsimonemoro @gelje_sherpa_ @gesmantamang @bennylieb @pasangnurbu14 @ Dawa sherpa and I’m happy for my leadership and coordination by myself.”

As the CEO and founder of 14 Peaks Expedition, Sherpa provides expedition services to those wishing to climb Mt. Everest. A lover of mountaineering himself, he has conquered several peaks in the Himalayans and other regions, like Mount Vinson, the highest mountain in Antarctica. He often shares his adventures and celebrates the victories of thrilling expeditions on Instagram.

Sherpa's video offers a glimpse into what he and other Sherpas risk during every climb. If we take into account that the pay is modest (except for an elite club of guides) and there is little security in case of injury or death, this case shines a light on why these dedicated hero guides need all the protection and deserve all the praise that can be given to them.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
