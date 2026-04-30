Floating Gold and Silver Discs Transform Former Railway Factory Into a Dazzling Light Installation

Set inside a former railway factory in Florence, HALOS fills the industrial space with a striking display of suspended, reflective discs set in continuous rotation. The immersive installation was created by Spanish artist SpY, who’s known for his large-scale works that interact with city environments and turn familiar spaces into futuristic, surreal worlds.

As HALOS’ suspended circles gently rotate mid-air, they catch the natural light, creating a mesmerizing constellation of reflections bouncing between their golden and silvery surfaces. Visitors can enjoy the dazzling spectacle from multiple angles, thanks to the factory’s three levels. As you move around the space, the reflective discs overlap, rotate, shift, and reappear, creating a dynamic, ever-changing work of art.

SpY revealed that the reflective circles are actually photography reflectors, typically used to bounce light onto a subject during a shoot. By repurposing them, he transforms a functional tool into a captivating, immersive installation that surrounds viewers with shifting light and reflections, cleverly altering the perception of the space itself.

HALOS was part of Bright Festival in Florence, an event full of immersive art shows, light and sound experiences, audiovisual performances, and mixed media projects. Check out images of the stunning installation below and find more of the artist’s work on SpY’s website.

Set inside a former railway factory in Florence, HALOS fills the industrial space with a striking display of suspended, reflective circles set in continuous rotation.

The immersive installation was created by Spanish artist SpY, who’s known for his large-scale works that turn city spaces into futuristic, surreal worlds.

As the suspended circles gently rotate mid-air, they catch the natural light, creating a mesmerizing constellation of reflections bouncing between their golden and silvery surfaces.

Watch how the suspended discs rotate mid-air to create shifting light and reflections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SpY Studio (@spy__studio)

SpY Studio: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SpY Studio.

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