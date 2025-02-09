Home / Art / Installation

Monumental Light Installation Pierces Through a 100-Year-Old Buddhist Temple Like a Bursting Star

February 9, 2025
Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the Yue Jin Art Museum)

Given his background in architecture, it should come as no surprise that Jun Ong manipulates light with an almost mathematical precision. Throughout his work, the Kuala Lumpur-based artist primarily focuses on artificial light installations, replete with sharp angles and geometrical silhouettes. His most recent project is yet another illuminated achievement.

Commissioned by Yue Jin Art Museum, HALO pierces through the Xiu De Bai Pavilion, a 100-year-old former Buddhist temple in the historic Taiwanese town of Yan Shui. The site-specific installation seamlessly interacts with its surroundings, embellishing the temple’s architectural details with its radiance.

HALO not only transforms the temple’s stone and concrete into dynamic materials, but also reveals the significance of light within the Buddhist tradition. In Buddhism, light functions as a critical metaphor for enlightenment and the dispelling of ignorance. The Buddha, too, is often understood as physically emitting light, most commonly represented by a bright halo around his head or body. By repurposing the halo’s religious symbolism, Ong envisions the temple itself as a source of enlightenment.

“Like a gap in time, the installation comes to life through rays of light,” Yue Jin Art Museum says in a statement. “The dynamic yet pure streaks of light emanate an intangible aura while revealing a portal, allowing viewers a peek into the past.”

HALO is reminiscent of Ong’s other projects, including those in his ongoing Star series. In 2015, the artist installed STAR/BUTTERWORTH in an unfinished five-story concrete building in Butterworth, Penang. Inspired by Buckminster Fuller’s geodesic domes, the work resembles a colossal 12-sided star and stretches through several floors of the building.

“Using only two materials—tensile steel cables and LED strips—I manipulated light and architecture to create a colossal object that seemingly burst out of the building like a glitch in time,” Ong says.

Ong recently had another artwork on public display. In the Netherlands, the artist showcased POLARIS as part of the Amsterdam Light Festival in celebration of the city’s 750-year anniversary.

“Reshaping the skyline like a temporal glitch, the work is formed at the dynamic yet ritualistic nexus of water, land, and bike movements,” a description of the artwork reads. “The star’s points connect the bridge, water, and quayside, three central aspects of Amsterdam’s urban landscape.”

To learn more about his stunning installations, visit Jun Ong’s website and follow him on Instagram.

HALO is Jun Ong's newest light installation, located inside a 100-year-old Buddhist temple in the historic town of Yan Shui.

Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the Yue Jin Art Museum)

Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

The installation recalls the significance of light within Buddhist metaphors, and embellishes architectural details with its radiance.

Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

Halo light installation by Jun Ong

“HALO,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

HALO is reminiscent of other works in Ong's ongoing Star series, which began in 2015 with STAR/BUTTERWORTH.

"STAR/BUTTERWORTH" light installation by Jun Ong

“STAR/BUTTERWORTH,” 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)

"STAR/BUTTERWORTH" light installation by Jun Ong

“STAR/BUTTERWORTH,” 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)

"STAR/BUTTERWORTH" light installation by Jun Ong

“STAR/BUTTERWORTH,” 2015. (Courtesy of the artist)

Ong's installation POLARIS was recently on display in the Netherlands during the Amsterdam Light Festival.

"Polaris" light installation by Jun Ong

“POLARIS,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

"Polaris" light installation by Jun Ong

“POLARIS,” 2024. (Courtesy of Merce Wouthuysen)

"Polaris" light installation by Jun Ong

“POLARIS,” 2024. (Courtesy of the artist)

"Polaris" light installation by Jun Ong

“POLARIS,” 2024. (Courtesy of Merce Wouthuysen)

Jun Ong: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jun Ong.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Eva Baron
