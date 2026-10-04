Home / Science / Health

Research Suggests That Singing With Other People May Have Surprising Health Benefits

By Linnea Pejcha on October 4, 2026
Two women singing together.

Photo: noname3132/Depositphotos

There may be a hidden benefit to using something that we’re born with: our voices. While humans have been singing forever, with some theories linking singing to the earliest uses of our voices, more recent research suggests surprising health benefits to singing in community with others.

With biohacking tips and tricks more popular than ever, you may be able to skip the cold plunge and try singing with your local choir instead. In a study titled It’s Better Together: The Psychological Benefits of Singing in a Choir, researchers Nick Alan Joseph Stewart and Adam Jonathan Lonsdale compared choral singing with two other relevant leisure activities: solo singing and playing a team sport.

The researchers used measures of self-reported well-being, entitativity (a sense of group cohesion), need fulfillment, and motivation. Questionnaire data from the 375 participants showed that those who sang in a choir and played team sports reported much higher psychological well-being than those who engaged in these activities alone. They state that “membership of a group may be a more important influence on the psychological well-being experienced by choral singers than singing.” These results suggest that being part of a social group, as well as activating our bodies in community with others, could profoundly affect our mental health.

Physiological reasons may also explain why singing is beneficial. Singing affects the vagus nerve, the longest cranial nerve, which runs from the brainstem down through the neck, chest, and abdomen, connecting the brain to the heart, lungs, and gut. It plays an important role in the parasympathetic nervous system, helping regulate functions such as heart rate and digestion. The controlled breathing involved in singing may stimulate vagal activity, much in the same way that deep breathing can help calm your heart rate. Singing also activates numerous neural pathways across the brain and has been associated with the release of feel-good endorphins.

Ultimately, the benefits of singing may come from a combination of what happens within our bodies and what happens between us. Singing encourages controlled breathing and engages the body, while singing with others adds connection, synchronization, and belonging. So, while the latest wellness trend may promise a new way to optimize your health, one surprisingly simple option has been with us all along.

While humans have been singing forever, research has more recently shown surprising health benefits to singing in community with others.

Group singing.

Photo: Bennie Bates/Unsplash

Source: Singing with Other People Improves Health More Than Singing Alone

Related Articles:

Science Reveals the Surprising Health Benefits of Singing

Man Quits His Job by Singing and Dancing With a Quintet

Research Finds That Playing an Instrument or Singing Helps Keep Your Brain Healthy

Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Scientists Are Globally Testing a New Drug to Prevent Dementia Before Symptoms Begin
Nearly 72% of Americans Are Feeling Totally Exhausted, but Here’s How To Fix It
New Study Finds Avoiding 3 Health Risks in Midlife Could Delay Dementia by 13 Years
More and More Countries Around the World Are Turning to the Arts To Improve Health
Studies Show This Dietary Supplement Can Reduce Aggression Across Different Age Groups
Scientists at Stanford Find a Way To Regrow Aging Knee Cartilage and Prevent Arthritis

More on My Modern Met

David Attenborough Shares His Secret to Longevity That Anyone Can Do
Study Finds Humans Are Among the Top Mammals for Endurance Running
100-Year-Old Sir David Attenborough’s Dietary Recommendation for Longevity of Life
New Studies Suggest That Birdwatching Will Help Boost Your Brain Health
Vascular Surgeon Says People Who Live Past 90 Often Share One Simple Daily Habit
Blue LED “Suicide Prevention Lights” at Japanese Train Stations Led to 84% Decrease in Suicides

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.