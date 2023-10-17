Home / Entertainment

Sir Michael Caine Officially Announces His Retirement at Age 90

By Margherita Cole on October 17, 2023
Michael Caine is Retiring at 90

Photo: Wirestock/Depositphotos

Few actors boast a career as long and as lauded as Sir Michael Caine. Born in 1933, the British performer has starred in over 160 films over the decades, including The Italian Job, Miss Congeniality, and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. After spending 73 years entertaining audiences, and collecting numerous awards (including two Academy Awards), he has announced a possible retirement at the age of 90.

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that,” Caine says. “I am sort of retired now.” The comment came after he wrapped up the film The Great Escaper, which follows the story of a Royal Navy veteran escaping from his retirement home to attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day in France. “I was so happy to do it,” he adds. “I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it's so beautifully written. With COVID and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it—and had such a wonderful time.” The filming team was accommodating of his limitations, and provided him with a walking cane so he could work safely. The role also showcases a different side of Caine's acting abilities, requiring him to be vulnerable for many scenes.

Although he might no longer be acting, Caine is satisfied with what he has accomplished over the years. “Death could be just around the corner at 90, but I'm quite happy,” he explains. “I'm sitting here writing, doing my thing. I like it. I have two children, three grandchildren and a wife…Everyone's going to join me eventually….I'm 90, and I've had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family—but the best possible family for me.”

If Caine sticks to his retirement, then the newly released film The Great Escaper will be his final performance. It is in theaters now.

Sir Michael Caine is retiring at age 90.

Michael Caine is Retiring at 90

Photo: Wirestock/Depositphotos

“I'm 90, and I've had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family.”

Michael Caine is Retiring at 90

Photo: PopularImages/Depositphotos

h/t: [Variety]

Related Articles:

Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons

Students Honor 72-Year-Old Teacher Retiring After 50 Years With Applause Throughout the Hallways

Bruce Willis Is Retiring: Paying Tribute to the Actor’s Long Creative Career

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour
Actor LeVar Burton Set To Replace Drew Barrymore as Host of National Book Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Reunites With Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost 30 Years After the Release of ‘True Lies’
Celebs Warn About AI-Powered Deepfake Videos of Them Advertising Products on Social Media
‘Harry Potter’ Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Actor Michael Gambon
Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Adrian Stoica and His Dog Hurricane Win Season 18 of ‘America’s Got Talent’
The Sphere Just Held It’s First Live Show and the Visuals Inside Are Mind-Blowing
WGA Reaches Tentative Agreement With Studios After 146-Day Strike
Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong Share Hotel Room Dance Party, Showing Their 20-Year Friendship
Anne Hathaway Shares Her Refreshing Perspective on Aging and Beauty
Celebrities Are Auctioning Unique Experiences to Support Their Peers During SAG-AFTRA Strike

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.