Sir Michael Caine Officially Announces His Retirement at Age 90

Few actors boast a career as long and as lauded as Sir Michael Caine. Born in 1933, the British performer has starred in over 160 films over the decades, including The Italian Job, Miss Congeniality, and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. After spending 73 years entertaining audiences, and collecting numerous awards (including two Academy Awards), he has announced a possible retirement at the age of 90.

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can't walk properly and all that,” Caine says. “I am sort of retired now.” The comment came after he wrapped up the film The Great Escaper, which follows the story of a Royal Navy veteran escaping from his retirement home to attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day in France. “I was so happy to do it,” he adds. “I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it's so beautifully written. With COVID and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it—and had such a wonderful time.” The filming team was accommodating of his limitations, and provided him with a walking cane so he could work safely. The role also showcases a different side of Caine's acting abilities, requiring him to be vulnerable for many scenes.

Although he might no longer be acting, Caine is satisfied with what he has accomplished over the years. “Death could be just around the corner at 90, but I'm quite happy,” he explains. “I'm sitting here writing, doing my thing. I like it. I have two children, three grandchildren and a wife…Everyone's going to join me eventually….I'm 90, and I've had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family—but the best possible family for me.”

If Caine sticks to his retirement, then the newly released film The Great Escaper will be his final performance. It is in theaters now.

Sir Michael Caine is retiring at age 90.

“I'm 90, and I've had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family.”

h/t: [Variety]

Related Articles:

Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Hosting After 41 Seasons

Students Honor 72-Year-Old Teacher Retiring After 50 Years With Applause Throughout the Hallways

Bruce Willis Is Retiring: Paying Tribute to the Actor’s Long Creative Career