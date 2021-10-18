Home / Architecture

Architect Attached a Giant Skateboard Ramp to a House That Doubles as a Deck

By Samantha Pires on October 18, 2021
Skateboard Ramp on Back of House by Macu Bulgbure

If you could build your dream house, what special features would you want to include? A swimming pool, or maybe a bowling alley? Architect Macu Bulgubure has made one client’s dream a reality in Rosaria, Argentina. Bulgubure incorporated the client's love for skateboarding onto the home by attaching a large ramp to the back of the structure.

The ramp acts as a defining feature of the house. Aside from its function as a ramp, it is also a deck and helps to limit sunlight heating the interior spaces during the summer. While inside, the homeowner is visually connected to the dramatic curvature of the ramp.

The connection between interior and exterior is highlighted by the continuous color palette found throughout the project. The metal cladding of the ramp matches the warmth of the wood used in the interior. Added to this palette is the black metal structure that creates a framework around the entire house.

As we take a step back from the defining ramp feature, we see an interesting contemporary home that stands on stilts to protect it from flooding. The architect carefully considers the context and impact of the home, using solar panels and rain collection systems to support the daily functions. These are just some of the features that help make this contemporary home as sustainable as it is cool.

This unique home features a skateboard ramp that also acts as a deck.

Macu Bulgubure: Instagram
Walter Salcedo: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Macu Bulgubure.

