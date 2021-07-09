Home / Architecture

“Darth Vader House” Is an Out-of-This-World Mansion in Houston, Texas

By Samantha Pires on July 9, 2021
Exterior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, Texas

Whether you are a die-hard Star Wars fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is a really unique find. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” has just been listed for the price of $3,950,000 and might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.

The property earned its name for its dramatic exterior which resembles the dynamic angular forms of the infamous Darth Vader and his ships. If you loved the design of the building’s exterior, you’ll probably also be excited by the futuristic open-plan, large loft spaces, and spaceship-appropriate double staircase. These features can be best appreciated from the atrium where you’ll find unique neon lights that create a space-age atmosphere.

Interior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, Texas

The home was built in 1992 and includes a four-car garage, large living areas, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms. These spaces are flooded with natural light thanks to the massive glass façade system opening to the backyard. Furniture and materials throughout the home match the contemporary aesthetic from the rugged kitchen countertops to the unique black and white stones that define pathways on the floor. The property is also on an 18,000-square-foot lot with perfectly manicured lawns leading you up to the house.

If all this sounds like the perfect home for you, be sure to reach out to Sotheby’s International Realty to claim this futuristic estate. If you can't afford the multimillion-dollar price tag necessary to come to the dark side, you can always keep scrolling to experience the Darth Vader House through these photographs by TK Images.

This multimillion-dollar Darth Vader House is now for sale.

Interior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, TexasInterior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, TexasInterior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, TexasInterior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, TexasExterior View of the Darth Vader House in Houston, Texas

TK Images: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by TK Images.

