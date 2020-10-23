Photographer Warman Wardhani introduces us to the next magical destination everyone will want to add to their travel bucket list—the Orchid Forest Cikole. Located in Lembang in West Java, Indonesia, this atmospheric forest is home to the largest collection of orchids in Indonesia. It holds over 20,000 orchids of many rare species. But one of the great highlights of these woods is a brilliant wooden bridge that runs through it, especially when it's lit up at night.

Indonesia’s Tourism Minister Arief Yahya is quick to point out the careful care of the composition of the Wood Bridge. He is especially proud of the stunning views available while walking across it, making it a perfect destination for young people who carefully curate their social media. Photographer Wardhani was certainly able to capture the views desired by the designers of the suspension bridge through a series of moody evening photos.

The bridge itself is made of wood and rope that snakes around the trees of the forest, creating a gentle wave in the distance that guides the path for visitors. The bridge’s anchor points at trees expand to create observation areas where tourists can stop and look out at the forest below. During the day, visitors may take this chance to seek out the rare orchids native to Indonesia, Brazil, Peru, and more. At night, the “Garden of Lights” effect is achieved through the use of sensors that twinkle to create a light show in the late afternoon.

Wardhani also photographs structures in the forest that are a little closer to the forest ground. Stairs and rest areas are designed similarly to the suspension bridge. They are made almost completely out of wood and are supported by tree trunks that define the path. The linear elements are lit by strips of yellowish-white light that guide the circulation, while the rest and observation areas are decorated with larger bulbs that create a canopy over the space.

Whether you are visiting for the crisp mountain air, the breathtaking rows of pine trees—or simply because Wardhani’s photos inspired your wanderlust—the Orchid Forest Cikole and magical wooden bridge that runs through it are well worth the trip.

