What do you do with old train tickets? If you're like most people, you probably throw them out once you get to your stop. But for one X user, who simply goes by the username of Yota8nsx, train tickets are something to be appreciated. Their entire account is dedicated to documenting the history of the Japanese Hankyu Railway from the 1950s and 60s, and when they are not posting photos of old train cars, they have another passion—sharing old train tickets.

If you think you know what train tickets look like, think again because what Yota8nsx posts is nothing short of art. Many of the designs feature famous sights from around Japan, including Mount Fuji. The paper normally has brightly colored, abstract designs in the background, firmly giving the tickets a 60s pop art feel. Foliage is often painted in with a brush pen, giving the tickets a beautiful, handmade feeling.

The themes of the tickets also correspond to which train they belong to, with several tickets having nighttime designs for evening routes. Others have minimalist maps printed at the bottom, with little drawn icons of landmarks that correspond to each of the stops. Each ticket is a testament to the skills of the artist, as no two designs are alike.

Yota8nsx's Twitter account is dedicated to posting vintage Japanese railway photos, including beautifully designed tickets.

Some feature drawings of iconic Japanese landmarks and the country's natural landscapes.

Others have dazzling nighttime themes, as the tickets likely corresponded with an evening route.

Each ticket is a testament to the artist behind it, as they are all gorgeously detailed and painstakingly printed.

