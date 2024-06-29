Home / Design / Graphic Design

Stunning Vintage Japanese Train Tickets Are Works of Art

By Sarah Currier on June 29, 2024

Red And Green Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

What do you do with old train tickets? If you're like most people, you probably throw them out once you get to your stop. But for one X user, who simply goes by the username of Yota8nsx, train tickets are something to be appreciated. Their entire account is dedicated to documenting the history of the Japanese Hankyu Railway from the 1950s and 60s, and when they are not posting photos of old train cars, they have another passion—sharing old train tickets.

If you think you know what train tickets look like, think again because what Yota8nsx posts is nothing short of art. Many of the designs feature famous sights from around Japan, including Mount Fuji. The paper normally has brightly colored, abstract designs in the background, firmly giving the tickets a 60s pop art feel. Foliage is often painted in with a brush pen, giving the tickets a beautiful, handmade feeling.

The themes of the tickets also correspond to which train they belong to, with several tickets having nighttime designs for evening routes. Others have minimalist maps printed at the bottom, with little drawn icons of landmarks that correspond to each of the stops. Each ticket is a testament to the skills of the artist, as no two designs are alike.

Yota8nsx's Twitter account is dedicated to posting vintage Japanese railway photos, including beautifully designed tickets.

Blue Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Vintage Train Ticket from Japan

Vintage Japanese Train Ticket With Multiple Front Facing Trains

Off White Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Yellow And Blue Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Minimalist Vintage Japanese Train Ticket With Map Of Train System In BackGround

Some feature drawings of iconic Japanese landmarks and the country's natural landscapes.

Pink And Blue Vintage Japanese Train Ticket With Mount Fuji In Background

Vintage Train Ticket from Japan

Forested Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Multicolored Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Vintage Train Ticket from Japan

 

Others have dazzling nighttime themes, as the tickets likely corresponded with an evening route.

Nighttime Themed Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Nighttime Themed Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Vintage Train Ticket from Japan

Each ticket is a testament to the artist behind it, as they are all gorgeously detailed and painstakingly printed.

Vintage Train Ticket from Japan

Red Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Multicolored Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Blue And Yellow Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Red Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Yellow Swirly Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Vintage Japanese Train Ticket

Yota8nsx: X
h/t: [Kottke]

All images via Yota8nsx.

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
