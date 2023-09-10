Home / Design / Tattoos

Slow-Motion Macro Video Shows How Tattoos Pierce Through the Skin

By Jessica Stewart on September 10, 2023
Tattoo Machine on a Table

Photo: Dragonfly666/Depositphotos

Have you ever wondered what's really happening when you get a tattoo? Recently, Gav and Dan of The Slo Mo Guys decided to see for themselves using a macro lens and high-speed camera. And when the footage was slowed down, the visuals were shocking. The duo was inspired by a video posted eight years ago by Smarter Every Day, when Destin Sandlin walked into a tattoo shop and got to record a slow-motion video of a tattoo in progress.

Of course, we all know that tattoo machines have needles that are dipped in ink, and we all know that ink gets pushed into the skin by the needles, but seeing it so close up and in slow motion is a whole other experience. First, Gav and Dan recorded the needles that artists use to create lines. They imaged the needles with and without ink, which was already interesting. Seen so close up, the needles seem more like a torture device than something you'd want near your body.

Then, the team took a piece of ballistic gel and began to tattoo into it. Since the substance is transparent, it provides a great visual of what it might look like when skin is tattooed. The choice for Gav and Dan to record tattooing into ballistic gel might have been practical—as neither knows how to tattoo properly—but its usage also adds another dimension to the recording. The initial tests with the outlining needles show how the ink appears to sink into the tiny wounds caused by the needle.

A second go with a shading needle looks even more frightening, as the needles easily pierce through the gel. As the footage rolled, the duo kept things light and funny by cracking jokes about the needles looking like the mouth of the creature in Aliens. Dan also muses, “I wonder if every time you go for a tattoo, how many people you would discourage from getting a tattoo if you showed them this first?”

Take a look for yourself and be the judge. Does this footage make you more or less apt to get a tattoo yourself?

The Slo Mo Guys used a macro lens to get a terrifying view of what it looks like when you get a tattoo.

The Slo Mo Guys: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature the video by The Slo Mo Guys.

Related Articles:

Macro Photos Reveal Magnificent Details of Peacock Feathers

Photographer Creates 3D-Printed Macro Extension Tube for Just $10

Macro Photographer Captures Eye-mazing Portraits Showcasing the Swirling Beauty of the Iris

Photographer Zooms Into a Single Honeycomb Cell Using a Macro Lens to Reveal Its Microscopic Patterns

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mom Teaches Sons How To Share Household Responsibilities So Their Future Partners Can Be Equals
Pioneering Female Aerobat Leaps from One Plane to Another to Save Aviator in Distress
Rare Footage From 1915 Captures Claude Monet Painting at His Gardens in Giverny
Watch Freediver Alexey Molchanov Set Two New World Records
Woman Performs a Fiery Version of the Traditional Sama Dance
Trail Camera Catches a Sloth Surprisingly Fighting off the Attack of an Ocelot

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hypnotic Timelapse Shows What Happens to Cigarettes in Soil for a Year
Energetic Teacher Makes Physics Accessible and Fun in Insightful Series of Educational Videos
Guitarist Asks Stranger To Sing With Him and Is Shocked by His Amazing Performance
Two Men on a Boat Rescue an Owl 20 Miles Away From Shore
Massive 3D Barbie Steps Out of Her Box Next to the Burj Khalifa in Viral Video
Watch a Helicopter Pilot Recover an RC Plane in This Thrilling Video

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.