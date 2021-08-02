Home / Photography / Macro Photography

Photographer Zooms Into a Single Honeycomb Cell Using a Macro Lens to Reveal Its Microscopic Patterns

By Emma Taggart on August 2, 2021

Macrofying Honeycomb

The human eye is undoubtedly amazing, but there are limits to its ability. If you look around the room, what objects do you see? Our vision allows us to compare the size of different objects, as well as perceive the physical qualities of their surfaces. However, if you were to look at those same objects under a microscope, you’d discover all kinds of details that aren’t visible to the naked eye. One photographer aptly known as Macrofying uses a special macrozoom lens that allows them to focus deep into any object. Their incredible footage reveals the microscopic details of both natural and manmade objects.

One of Macrofying’s latest videos shows what lies beneath the surface of honeycomb. The incredible footage takes a deep dive into one particular cell, showing how its texture changes all the way down to a microscopic level. Towards the end, you can actually see individual sugar crystals!

Other than honeycomb, the photographer has shared magnified footage of all kinds of items. Their portfolio includes macro footage of a leaf, their cat’s eye, and coffee. They even zoom into a stinging nettle, revealing how a single stinging hair (these are called trichomes) looks on a microscopic level.

The photographer sometimes uses their artistic license to edit some secret images into the final few seconds. See if you can spot them in the videos below, and find more of Macrofying’s footage on Instagram.

Ever wonder what lies beneath the surface of a honeycomb? This photographer uses a macro lens to show the microscopic details of a single cell.

 

Discover the microscopic details of all kinds of objects.

 

Now watch as the photographer zooms out from objects. Can you guess what they are before they’re revealed?

Macrofying: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter | YouTube | Reddit
H/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Macrofying.

