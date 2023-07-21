Sony Releases Portable Home Theater System With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping

Setting up a home theater system can be a time-consuming and daunting task. Fortunately, there is now an option to go wireless. Sony has released their HT-AX7 portable theater system, which features 360 spatial mapping. So, when you turn it on, it's like you're enclosed in a bubble of 3D surround sound.

The system itself is small enough to be carried and moved from room to room. It includes a base and a pair of smaller detachable speakers that you can place around you to create an immersive cinematic experience. Of course, the most appealing aspect of the system is the fact that it's completely wireless. So, to hook it up to your devices, all you need to do is use Bluetooth.

Sony's also details on its product page that its “up mixer turns stereo sound into three-dimensional surround sound by separating individual sound objects and redistributing them to create a more immersive listening experience.” These speakers can also be used without the sound field to fill the room with high-quality sound. Plus, when it is fully charged, you will have over 30 hours of usage to enjoy entertainment.

The HT-AX7 Portable Theater System is now purchasable via Sony for $499.99.

h/t: [Engadget]

All images via Sony.

