Sony Releases Portable Home Theater System With 360 Spatial Sound Mapping

By Margherita Cole on July 21, 2023
Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

Setting up a home theater system can be a time-consuming and daunting task. Fortunately, there is now an option to go wireless. Sony has released their HT-AX7 portable theater system, which features 360 spatial mapping. So, when you turn it on, it's like you're enclosed in a bubble of 3D surround sound.

The system itself is small enough to be carried and moved from room to room. It includes a base and a pair of smaller detachable speakers that you can place around you to create an immersive cinematic experience. Of course, the most appealing aspect of the system is the fact that it's completely wireless. So, to hook it up to your devices, all you need to do is use Bluetooth.

Sony's also details on its product page that its “up mixer turns stereo sound into three-dimensional surround sound by separating individual sound objects and redistributing them to create a more immersive listening experience.” These speakers can also be used without the sound field to fill the room with high-quality sound. Plus, when it is fully charged, you will have over 30 hours of usage to enjoy entertainment.

The HT-AX7 Portable Theater System is now purchasable via Sony for $499.99.

Sony has released a spatial sound system that is completely portable.

Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

The HT-AX7 Portable Theater System features 36o spatial mapping.

Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

The entire system is wireless, including the pair of detachable speakers.

Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

When fully charged, it can be used for 30 hours.

Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

It is also easy to connect to TVs, computers, projectors, and more via Bluetooth.

Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System Sony Portable Spatial Sound System

h/t: [Engadget]

All images via Sony.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
