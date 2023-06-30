16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer

Summer's here, and that means you're probably ready to enjoy a fun beach day. While items like swimsuits and sunscreen are essentials, there are also a lot of cool beach accessories that will take your day in the sun to the next level. From items that will provide much-needed shade to other products that will ensure your drinks and snacks won't get sandy, there is a lot out there to enhance your time at the beach.
Some items, like Oyster's innovative no-ice-necessary cooler, take traditional beach gear to new heights. Others, like waterproof speakers and fun beach games, are great ways to up the entertainment factor while enjoying a long day at the beach with friends and family. And if your kids are into sand castles, you can even take things up a level with a professional sandcastle-building kit.
There are also a lot of accessories for the beach that will make your whole day more comfortable, like a special powder to get rid of the sand on your body or a large poncho that gives you the privacy to change out of your wet swimsuit at the end of the day. Whether it's a day on the lake or out by the ocean, everything on the list will come in handy.
Check out all of our favorite items, and get ready to fill your beach bag with cool, innovative products that will make your day a breeze.
Here are 16 must-have beach accessories that will make a great addition to your day in the waves.
Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket
Beach Scavenger Hunt
No Ice Cooler
Floating Neoprene Sunglasses Strap
Backpack with Built-In Recliner
Portable Canopy Sunshade
Waterbottle with Valuables Storage
Washable Waterproof Tote
Sand Castle Kit
Talc Free Sand Removing Powder
Starfish Sand Cup Holders
Portable Waterproof Speaker
Large Changing Poncho
Lightweight Turkish Beach Towel
Full Face Snorkel Mask
Collapsable Beach Table
