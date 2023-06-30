Home / Design / Creative Products

16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer

By Jessica Stewart on June 30, 2023
Empty Chairs and a Cooler at the Beach

Photo: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos
Summer's here, and that means you're probably ready to enjoy a fun beach day. While items like swimsuits and sunscreen are essentials, there are also a lot of cool beach accessories that will take your day in the sun to the next level. From items that will provide much-needed shade to other products that will ensure your drinks and snacks won't get sandy, there is a lot out there to enhance your time at the beach.

Some items, like Oyster's innovative no-ice-necessary cooler, take traditional beach gear to new heights. Others, like waterproof speakers and fun beach games, are great ways to up the entertainment factor while enjoying a long day at the beach with friends and family. And if your kids are into sand castles, you can even take things up a level with a professional sandcastle-building kit.

There are also a lot of accessories for the beach that will make your whole day more comfortable, like a special powder to get rid of the sand on your body or a large poncho that gives you the privacy to change out of your wet swimsuit at the end of the day. Whether it's a day on the lake or out by the ocean, everything on the list will come in handy.

Check out all of our favorite items, and get ready to fill your beach bag with cool, innovative products that will make your day a breeze.

Here are 16 must-have beach accessories that will make a great addition to your day in the waves.

Table of Contents hide
1 Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket
2 Beach Scavenger Hunt
3 No Ice Cooler
4 Floating Neoprene Sunglasses Strap
5 Backpack with Built-In Recliner
6 Portable Canopy Sunshade
7 Waterbottle with Valuables Storage
8 Washable Waterproof Tote
9 Sand Castle Kit
10 Talc Free Sand Removing Powder
11 Starfish Sand Cup Holders
12 Portable Waterproof Speaker
13 Large Changing Poncho
14 Lightweight Turkish Beach Towel
15 Full Face Snorkel Mask
16 Collapsable Beach Table

Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket

Oversize Sand Free Beach Blanket

OCOOPA | $37.99

 

Beach Scavenger Hunt

Beach Scavenger Hunt Game

Hapinest | $9.99

 

No Ice Cooler

Oyster No Ice Cool

Oyster | $500

 

Floating Neoprene Sunglasses Strap

Sunglasses Strap - Floating Neoprene

Pilotfish | $10.99

 

Backpack with Built-In Recliner

Beach Backpack Recliner

Bumruk | $180

 

Portable Canopy Sunshade

Neso Beach Canopy with Anchors

Neso | $104.99

 

Waterbottle with Valuables Storage

Water Bottle with Storage Compartment

TRAVAH | $26.99

 

Washable Waterproof Tote

BOGG Bag for the Beach

BOGG BAG | $130

 

Sand Castle Kit

 

Talc Free Sand Removing Powder

 

Starfish Sand Cup Holders

Starfish Sand Coasters Drink Holders

Island Genius | $12.99

 

Portable Waterproof Speaker

JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker

JBL | $79.95

 

Large Changing Poncho

 

Lightweight Turkish Beach Towel

Turkish Towels for the Beach

BAY LAUREL | $19.95

 

Full Face Snorkel Mask

Snorkle Mask

QingSong | $32.99

 

Collapsable Beach Table

Jessica Stewart

