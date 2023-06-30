16 Must-Have Beach Accessories for the Summer

Summer's here, and that means you're probably ready to enjoy a fun beach day. While items like swimsuits and sunscreen are essentials, there are also a lot of cool beach accessories that will take your day in the sun to the next level. From items that will provide much-needed shade to other products that will ensure your drinks and snacks won't get sandy, there is a lot out there to enhance your time at the beach.

Some items, like Oyster's innovative no-ice-necessary cooler, take traditional beach gear to new heights. Others, like waterproof speakers and fun beach games, are great ways to up the entertainment factor while enjoying a long day at the beach with friends and family. And if your kids are into sand castles, you can even take things up a level with a professional sandcastle-building kit.

There are also a lot of accessories for the beach that will make your whole day more comfortable, like a special powder to get rid of the sand on your body or a large poncho that gives you the privacy to change out of your wet swimsuit at the end of the day. Whether it's a day on the lake or out by the ocean, everything on the list will come in handy.

Check out all of our favorite items, and get ready to fill your beach bag with cool, innovative products that will make your day a breeze.

Here are 16 must-have beach accessories that will make a great addition to your day in the waves.

Waterproof and Sandproof Beach Blanket

Beach Scavenger Hunt

No Ice Cooler

Floating Neoprene Sunglasses Strap

Backpack with Built-In Recliner

Portable Canopy Sunshade

Waterbottle with Valuables Storage

Washable Waterproof Tote

Sand Castle Kit

Talc Free Sand Removing Powder

Starfish Sand Cup Holders

Portable Waterproof Speaker

Large Changing Poncho

Lightweight Turkish Beach Towel

Full Face Snorkel Mask

Collapsable Beach Table

Related Articles :

28 Gifts To Get You Outside and Staying Creative This Summer

17 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer

16 Beautiful Wind Chimes To Fill Your Garden With Music This Summer

20 Backyard Games That Will Provide Hours of Outdoor Fun This Summer