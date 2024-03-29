While many of us have only become familiar with AI over the past year or so, artist Refik Anadol has been using the technology for years to create immersive installations. Now, his studio is releasing its most ambitious project yet: the Large Nature Model, the world's first open-source generative AI model dedicated to nature.

Under development for DATALAND, Refik Anadol Studio's future museum and Web3 platform dedicated to data visualization and AI art, The Large Nature Model is trained on billions of open-source nature images. Interestingly, the model isn't just for visuals; it can also produce sound and scent elements.

“Blending art, technology, and nature, our model aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire innovative solutions by finding connections among isolated archives,” shares Anadol. “By engaging people on multiple sensory levels, the outputs of the model make the abstract concept of environmental conservation tangible, encouraging a collective responsibility to act.”

Anadol presented the model at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, where he transformed a 65-foot by 131-foot wall into a live AI data sculpture. Fed with 2.5 million ethically sourced nature images, the wall exploded with visuals that show the model's endless creative possibilities.

The conference is not the only place where the Large Nature Model is on display. At London's Serpentine Gallery, Anadol's Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive shows his years-long experimentation with data on coral reefs and rainforests. On view until April 7, visitors are in for a multi-sensory experience that will deepen their love of nature.

“The dream is to help gallery visitors grasp the unseen yet incredible role of data in our worlds,” shared Anadol in an interview with long-time mentor, art critic Hans Ulrich Obrist. “I believe people will feel enveloped by the data, the richness of information, and the overwhelming beauty found within nature.

“This project is not about mimicking or replacing nature, it's about appreciating, loving, and respecting nature. We’re not replacing nature, we’re preserving it.”

At the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, Anadol used the model to transform an enormous wall into a live AI data sculpture.

The model is also incorporated into work at Anadol's exhibition at the Serpentine Gallery.

