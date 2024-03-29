Home / Art / Installation

Refik Anadol Announces World’s First AI Model Dedicated to Nature

By Jessica Stewart on March 29, 2024

Large Nature Model by Refik Anadol

While many of us have only become familiar with AI over the past year or so, artist Refik Anadol has been using the technology for years to create immersive installations. Now, his studio is releasing its most ambitious project yet: the Large Nature Model, the world's first open-source generative AI model dedicated to nature.

Under development for DATALAND, Refik Anadol Studio's future museum and Web3 platform dedicated to data visualization and AI art, The Large Nature Model is trained on billions of open-source nature images. Interestingly, the model isn't just for visuals; it can also produce sound and scent elements.

“Blending art, technology, and nature, our model aims to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire innovative solutions by finding connections among isolated archives,” shares Anadol. “By engaging people on multiple sensory levels, the outputs of the model make the abstract concept of environmental conservation tangible, encouraging a collective responsibility to act.”

Coral Dreams at the Serpentine Gallery by Refik Anadol

“Coral Dreams” at the Serpentine Gallery.

Anadol presented the model at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference, where he transformed a 65-foot by 131-foot wall into a live AI data sculpture. Fed with 2.5 million ethically sourced nature images, the wall exploded with visuals that show the model's endless creative possibilities.

The conference is not the only place where the Large Nature Model is on display. At London's Serpentine Gallery, Anadol's Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive shows his years-long experimentation with data on coral reefs and rainforests. On view until April 7, visitors are in for a multi-sensory experience that will deepen their love of nature.

“The dream is to help gallery visitors grasp the unseen yet incredible role of data in our worlds,” shared Anadol in an interview with long-time mentor, art critic Hans Ulrich Obrist. “I believe people will feel enveloped by the data, the richness of information, and the overwhelming beauty found within nature.

“This project is not about mimicking or replacing nature, it's about appreciating, loving, and respecting nature. We’re not replacing nature, we’re preserving it.”

Coral Dreams at the Serpentine Gallery by Refik Anadol

Coral Dreams at the Serpentine Gallery by Refik Anadol

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
