Italian Artist Creates Incredible Works of Art From Spilled Coffee

Italians are known for their love of coffee, but while most enjoy espresso for its taste, artist Giulia Bernardelli appreciates it for its creative potential. She turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings.

Many of us start our day with a cup of joe, but Bernardelli indulges in a dose of inspiration, too. The artist’s Instagram bio reads, “My future starts when I wake up every morning. Every day I find something creative to do with my life.” Bernardelli’s journey to creating coffee art began by chance. One day, the artist accidentally spilled coffee over her canvas as she was working. But rather than clean it up, Bernardelli grabbed a spoon and used it to guide the brown liquid around the white space.

Today, Bernardelli continues to use spoons in lieu of a paint brush, but she also uses matchsticks to achieve intricate details. From architectural sketches to studies of the human face, Bernardelli takes inspiration from everywhere. She even recreates Italian Renaissance masterpieces in her coffee art style. She’s “painted” the Mona Lisa, The Creation of Adam, and The Birth of Venus using spilled coffee as pigment.

Since making a name for herself as a respected “coffee artist,” Bernardelli has branched out into new, edible mediums. She also creates art from melted ice cream, fruit, vegetables, and much more.

Check out Bernardelli’s incredible coffee art below and find more from her on Instagram.

Artist Giulia Bernardelli turns spilled coffee into works of art that look like detailed watercolor paintings.

Giulia Bernardelli: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Giulia Bernardelli.

Related Articles:

Artist Transforms Coffee Stains into Mischievous Little Monster Illustrations

Self-Taught Latte Artist Tops Coffee with Colorful Bird Illustrations

Artist Creates Incredible Watercolor Portraits Using Coffee

Artist Cleverly Uses Coffee to Paint Reproductions of Classic Portraits