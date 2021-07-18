8 Back-to-School DIY Crafts for the Whole Family to Enjoy

Even when it seems like the height of summer, back-to-school time is just around the corner. Soon, teens will be picking out their first-day outfits and elementary school kids will be collecting countless crayons from their school supply list. Preparing your whole family for going back to school is important, but it should also be fun. With ideas that will appeal to all ages—from tots to teens to parents—these DIY crafts will be useful and fun as the new school year swiftly starts up again.

These back-to-school crafts are DIY fun for the whole family as you prepare for fall.

Sew an Adorable Monster Pencil Case

Does your little tyke love dinosaurs or googly-eyed monsters? This little pencil case is fun and friendly. They will love unzipping it to find their favorite colored pencils and pens. With a simple pattern from Shiny Happy World, sending you kid off to school in style is a cinch.

A Giant Ruler Chart to track their growth.

Crafting a stylish, rustic giant ruler lets you track your kids' growth without having to mark up your doorframes. You can also take it with you if you move, and pass it down for generations. To make your own, check out instructions from Samantha Vargo on Trading Phases.

A funky beaded mirror to dress up their locker.

Teens can be picky, but a mirror surrounded by wooden beads will appeal to even the most stylish high schooler. Created by Flax & Twine, the end result can be beach-chic or modern, depending on your beads. You can find supplies like beads from online retailers like Michaels, Etsy, and Amazon.

Easy stress balls for kids and parents.

Let's face it, school is stressful. That's why some easy-to-make DIY stress balls can really help alleviate at least some of the pressure to get good grades. Natural Beach Living makes the process simple with these handy instructions. Take one along for anxious parents on the soccer match sidelines, pop one in your kid's bag for test day, or even leave one on the teacher's desk for those extra-tough times.

Frame their smiling face with a back-to-school picture frame.

Your elementary schooler might be jumping back on the school bas this year after semesters of Zoom classes. Immortalize that moment stepping onto the bus with a cute popsicle-stick frame that your young one can help you glue and paint. iHeartCraftyThings has the perfect instructions to get you started.

Glass magnets for lockers and refrigerators.

Glass pebble magnets are cute, easy, and (if you get decent magnets) strong enough to hold those A-plus assignments on the fridge. They are also perfect for use hanging pictures and notes inside lockers. You can find clear glass pebbles and magnets at your local craft store or online. The rest of the design is up to you! Let your creativity run wild.

A DIY wall locker for organizing your mudroom or foyer.

Any parent or grandparent knows that keeping track of everyone's rain boots, backpacks, jackets, etc. is a huge hassle. To avoid the last-minute scramble for lost items, craft your own custom, DIY wooden lockers in your mudroom or foyer. Everyone will know where to tuck their things when they arrive home—and where to find them again in the morning. While this project requires a bit of carpentry, it is worth the time. Follow these clear instructions from Shanty-2-Chic.

Apple glitter jars for a fun decoration.

Get in the school spirit with some glitter jars. Expert crafter Fireflies + Mud Pies guides you through the simple process to make your own sparkly apples. You can choose traditional red and green, or mix it up with your school colors. Shaking these little “snow globes” can be rather meditative, and they look great on your desk. A glitter apple to shake before the first day of school has to be good luck, right?

Related Articles:

8 Summer Crafts to Welcome Warm Weather and Boost Creativity

Essential Card-Making Supplies to Help You Make Your Own Awesome Greeting Cards

10 Types of Crochet Stitches and Styles To Try [Infographic]

10 Gold Leaf Crafts To Try if You Can’t Get Enough Of the Shiny Mineral