Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Ukrainian Students Are Taking Haunting Grad Photos in Rubble Created by the War

By Jessica Stewart on June 20, 2022
Ukrainian Students Standing in Rubble of their School by Stanislav Senyk

Graduation is a special time of year for any student. It's filled with what are supposed to be joyous memories and excitement for the future. But this year, in Ukraine, graduation for students has taken on a new meaning. Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, life has changed. And one photographer wanted to immortalize this moment in history for students with a haunting set of graduation photos.

Before the war, Ukrainian photographer Stanislav Senyk spent his time photographing weddings, engagements, and other special moments. Since the start of the war, his work has taken on an even deeper meaning as he looks to highlight Ukrainian culture and conduct workshops with proceeds going toward the war effort. He's also interested in ensuring that future generations never forget what is currently happening in his country, so he put out a call to students in Chernihiv to see if anyone would be interested in graduation photos.

Forty students participated in the effort, which saw them posing with their graduation sashes in the rubble of bombed-out buildings. The haunting photographs are a reminder of the huge effort these children had to make in order to continue their education during the war. Senyk told Reuters that while the children faced disappointment in not having a graduation ceremony or a prom, they'd grown stronger from their current circumstances.

As they pose in disabled tanks, ruined buildings, and burnt-out cars, the students transmit a sense of defiance to continue on with their lives and to move forward. For Senyk, the experience was all about using his creative skills to show the world the reality of life for these graduating seniors.

“The main idea of this photoshoot is to save the history for these students,” he tells My Modern Met. “In the future, when these children will have their own children, they can show what is going on now. We must remember what Russia did in Ukraine in order to never allow this to happen again.”

Ukrainian photographer Stanislav Senyk put out a call for students who wanted graduation photos.

Graduation Photos of Students in Ukraine Standing in Ruins of WarUkrainian Students Standing in Rubble of their School by Stanislav SenykUkrainian Students Standing in Rubble of their School by Stanislav Senyk

Forty graduating seniors in Chernihiv answered the call, posing in the rubble of their city.

Ukrainian Students Standing in Bombed BuildingUkrainian Students Standing in Bombed BuildingUkrainian Students Standing in Rubble of their School by Stanislav Senyk

The images are a reminder of the harsh circumstances these kids face with continuing their education.

Graduation Photos of Students in Ukraine Standing in Ruins of WarUkrainian Student Sitting in TankGraduation Photos of Students in Ukraine Standing in Ruins of War

Senyk hopes that future generations will see this work and remember the cost of the war.

Ukrainian Students Standing in Bombed BuildingUkrainian Students Standing in Bombed BuildingUkrainian Students Standing in Rubble of their School by Stanislav SenykStanislav Senyk: Instagram | Twitter

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Stanislav Senyk.

Related Articles:

40 Powerful Photos of Daily Life During the Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian Photographer Shares What Daily Life Is Like Living in a Bomb Shelter

JR Travels to Ukraine and Produces Moving Tribute to Children Affected by the War

Ukrainian Soldier Leaves Behind Candid Photos of Mariupol Steel Mill Prior to Surrender

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Polish People Are Role Playing as Americans Celebrating the 4th of July
Photographer Is Helping Overlooked Shelter Pets Get Adopted Through Striking Pawtraits
Bold Portraits Celebrate the Rich Cultural History of Kenya Through Hypnotic Patterns
Fashion Photographer Captures Editorial Style Portraits of Cosplayers [Interview]
Photographer Spends a Full Year Taking Portraits of Strangers Every Single Day [Interview]
Striking Photos Look Like Curious Snapshots of Surreal Dreamscapes

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Grandmother Wears Original Wedding Gown To Celebrate 70th Marriage Anniversary
Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Turning 96 With a Portrait Honoring Her Loves in Life
Portraits of Traditional Ukrainian Outfits Highlight the Country’s Rich Cultural Heritage
Beautiful Portraits Highlight What “Love” Means for People With Down Syndrome
Photographer Captures the Enchanting Everyday Moments of Her Five Kids
Photographer Shows How Chickens, Hens, and Roosters Make the Perfect Models

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]