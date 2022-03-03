40 Powerful Photos of Daily Life During the Ukraine Crisis

Though for some the war in Ukraine may seem far away, it doesn't take much for us to be reminded that we're all connected. When our partners at Depositphotos reached out to mention that they were based in Ukraine, we were grateful to learn that they were doing their part to shed light on what's really happening on the ground.

In an effort to combat misinformation being spread by Russian-backed media, the Depositphotos team has pulled together a powerful collection of photos that show life in Ukraine. The photographs are updated in real-time and are free for anyone to download and use. With many customers based in Russia, Depositphotos felt that they had a duty to ensure that the correct information was being spread.

Vadim Nekhai, the vice president of VistaCreate and Depositphotos, sent an email to customers based in Russia asking them to seek the truth about what was happening in Ukraine. He asked that they contact their friends and family in Ukraine to understand what's happening, to follow international news media, and to spread truthful information. He wrote, “We urge you to please not close your eyes to what is going on! This bloody war is not only a threat to the freedom of Ukraine, it is a direct threat to freedom of speech, finance, and movement.”

Looking through the collection, one is immediately struck by the way in which entire communities have pitched in to help with the war effort. Women, children, elderly—they are all helping when needed. But one is also struck by the sense of panic people must have felt when crowding the ATM, sitting in long lines for gas, or seeing empty shelves in the grocery store. While the UN estimates that 1 million citizens have already left Ukraine, many are staying in the country with their lives turned upside down. In fact, The New York Times reports that just in Kyiv alone 15,000 people have now relocated to the subway for shelter. It's a stark contrast to just a few weeks ago when these same people where able to sleep in their own beds.

We've pulled together a collection of 40 images that show how the war has developed since it began on February 24 and how life has changed in an instant for people in Ukraine. By looking at these photos, it's our hope that the conflict will hit home and that everyone will do their part to help bring the Russian invasion to an end before more lives on both sides are lost.

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, people began scrambling to find shelter in a safe place.

Schools and basements are being used as bomb shelters.

In Kyiv alone, the mayor estimates that 15,000 people are living in the subway.

As the conflict started, many Ukrainians started finding ways to leave the country.

Others waited in long lines as supplies began to run low.

Many Ukrainians have stood their ground to defend their country and report on what is happening.

Faced with a difficult situation, the population has banded together to help when needed.

Unfortunately shelling in residential areas continues.

Communities are working together to create what is needed to defend their country against Russia.

Whether making camouflage nets or donating blood, every contribution is important.

As shelling continues, the damage is devastating even if the Ukrainian spirit is resilient.

Related Articles :

Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

Ukraine’s President Being Hailed as a Hero for Facing Down Russian Invasion

15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

Devoted Ukrainian Cat Cafe Is Staying Open to Care For 20 Kitties During the War