40 Powerful Photos of Daily Life During the Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. People hiding in a metro station. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
Though for some the war in Ukraine may seem far away, it doesn't take much for us to be reminded that we're all connected. When our partners at Depositphotos reached out to mention that they were based in Ukraine, we were grateful to learn that they were doing their part to shed light on what's really happening on the ground.
In an effort to combat misinformation being spread by Russian-backed media, the Depositphotos team has pulled together a powerful collection of photos that show life in Ukraine. The photographs are updated in real-time and are free for anyone to download and use. With many customers based in Russia, Depositphotos felt that they had a duty to ensure that the correct information was being spread.
Vadim Nekhai, the vice president of VistaCreate and Depositphotos, sent an email to customers based in Russia asking them to seek the truth about what was happening in Ukraine. He asked that they contact their friends and family in Ukraine to understand what's happening, to follow international news media, and to spread truthful information. He wrote, “We urge you to please not close your eyes to what is going on! This bloody war is not only a threat to the freedom of Ukraine, it is a direct threat to freedom of speech, finance, and movement.”
Looking through the collection, one is immediately struck by the way in which entire communities have pitched in to help with the war effort. Women, children, elderly—they are all helping when needed. But one is also struck by the sense of panic people must have felt when crowding the ATM, sitting in long lines for gas, or seeing empty shelves in the grocery store. While the UN estimates that 1 million citizens have already left Ukraine, many are staying in the country with their lives turned upside down. In fact, The New York Timesreports that just in Kyiv alone 15,000 people have now relocated to the subway for shelter. It's a stark contrast to just a few weeks ago when these same people where able to sleep in their own beds.
We've pulled together a collection of 40 images that show how the war has developed since it began on February 24 and how life has changed in an instant for people in Ukraine. By looking at these photos, it's our hope that the conflict will hit home and that everyone will do their part to help bring the Russian invasion to an end before more lives on both sides are lost.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, people began scrambling to find shelter in a safe place.
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. People sleeping in a shelter at a school. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. People in a shelter. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
Dnipro, Ukraine. February 27, 2022. People take shelter after the first civil defense siren goes off. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Schools and basements are being used as bomb shelters.
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. People sit on the ground in the basement of a residential tower block that doubles as a shelter on the second day of the Russian invasion. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. People stay in the basement of a residential tower block that doubles as a shelter on the second day of the Russian invasion. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. A man and a woman stay in the basement of a residential tower block that doubles as a shelter on the second day of the Russian invasion. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Dnipro, Ukraine. February 27, 2022. A girl sits on the mat in a shelter after the first civil defense siren goes off in Dnipro, central Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
In Kyiv alone, the mayor estimates that 15,000 people are living in the subway.
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. People take shelter from bombings in the Kharkiv metro. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. People at the metro station hiding from shelling. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
As the conflict started, many Ukrainians started finding ways to leave the country.
Odesa, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. People crowd the ticket offices at the railway station in Odesa, southern Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 27, 2022. People crowd at the Uzhhorod-Vysne Nemecke checkpoint on the Ukraine-Slovakia border, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Others waited in long lines as supplies began to run low.
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. People standing in line at the ATM. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. People stand in a line outside a supermarket. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Empty shelves in Kyiv grocery stores. (Photo: palinchak)
Kyiv, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Empty shelves in Kyiv grocery stores. (Photo: palinchak)
Many Ukrainians have stood their ground to defend their country and report on what is happening.
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. Ukrainian soldiers protect a residential building in Kharkiv. (Photo: standwithukraine)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. Reporter in Kharkiv city during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: standwithukraine)
Faced with a difficult situation, the population has banded together to help when needed.
Vinnytsia, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. Local residents bring food, medicines, and disposable tableware for Ukrainian defenders, Vinnytsia, central Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. Volunteers of the Zakarpattia Soldiers Assistance Movement collect supplies in Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Unfortunately shelling in residential areas continues.
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. Damage done to a residential building is seen after shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Damage done to a butcher shop is seen after shelling in Kharkiv. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Communities are working together to create what is needed to defend their country against Russia.
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Volunteers prepare Molotov cocktails at a local park. (Photo: Fotoreserg)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 27, 2022. Local residents make Molotov cocktails. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. A woman adds foam plastic during an effort of making Molotov cocktails. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Three boys carry a crate with glass bottles during an effort of making Molotov cocktails. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Whether making camouflage nets or donating blood, every contribution is important.
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. People make camouflage nets for Ukrainian defenders. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. Volunteers of the Zakarpattia Soldiers Assistance Movement make camouflage nets in Uzhhorod. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. A woman weaves a camouflage net for Ukrainian defenders. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Women rip a piece of blue fabric to use the stripes to make camouflage nets for Ukrainian defenders. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Dnipro, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. Volunteers wait in the queue to donate blood at the Dnipro Regional Blood Transfusion Station, Dnipro, central Ukraine. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Dnipro, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. People donate blood at the Dnipro Regional Blood Transfusion Station. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 25, 2022. A woman donates blood at the Zakarpattia Regional Blood Transfusion Station. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 26, 2022. People carry bags during the Defense HQ. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Dnipro, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. The coordination center for volunteers set up in the Media Space building near Rocket Park accumulates and distributes clothes, drinking water, and personal care items to help Territorial Defense Force and internally displaced persons. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Uzhhorod, Ukraine. February 28, 2022. Volunteers collect medical aid for Ukrainian defenders. (Photo: Ukrinform)
As shelling continues, the damage is devastating even if the Ukrainian spirit is resilient.
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. The consequences of shelling by Russian troops are seen in a residential area in Piatykhatky. (Photo: Ukrinform
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. The consequences of shelling by Russian troops are seen in a residential area in Piatykhatky. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. February 24, 2022. The consequences of shelling by Russian troops are seen in a residential area in Piatykhatky. (Photo: Ukrinform)
Kharkiv, Ukraine. March 2, 2022: Rescue work after rocket attacks in Kharkiv. (Photo: Fotoreserg)