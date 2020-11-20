Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Travels Across Europe To Capture Stunning Starling Murmurations

By Jessica Stewart on November 20, 2020
Starling Murmurations by Soren Solkaer

Danish photographer Søren Solkær is perhaps best known for his portraits of musicians like Björk, U2, and The White Stripes. But, in reality, his work spans many different genres. Since 2017, Solkær has been photographing birds, but not just any birds. His work Black Sun focuses on starling murmurations and the fantastical shapes they make in the sky.

The phenomenon, which happens twice a year as the starlings migrate, is a familiar site to Solkær, who grew up in southern Denmark. He's since traveled across Europe—from Denmark to Germany to Spain and Italy—to document the incredible shapes these birds make. “I have mainly been fascinated by the visual appearance of the large flocks of starlings flying as one organism,” he tells My Modern Met. “Particularly the shapes that occur when birds of prey attack the flock. The resulting shapes and ‘images' often resemble birds and whales.”

Equally fascinating to Solkær is the starlings' ability to work closely together in unison for the benefit of the flock. “I have noticed their incredible ability to navigate with great speed and agility in situations of great danger—without ever even touching each other despite being very close together. They are able to turn the flock all black, by turning their backs to the attacking birds in order to scare them off and make it harder for them to single out an individual bird.”

His ability to capture the starlings in a still frame while conveying their movement is astounding. As they form hearts, waves, and other shapes in the sky, these starlings transmit a sense of extraordinary freedom. For those who want to see more, Solkær has put together his best work in a new book titled Black Sun. Available for purchase via his online shop, the book contains over 120 of his best starling photographs.

Søren Solkær travels Europe to photograph stunning starling murmurations.

Starlings in Flight by Soren SolkaerStarlings Making a Heart FormationBird Formation by Soren SolkaerStarling Formations by Soren SolkaerMass of StarlingsBird Formation by Soren SolkaerStarling Formations by Soren SolkaerStarlings in Flight by Soren SolkaerBird Formation by Soren Solkaer

Over 120 of his best starling formation photographs are now available in his book Black Sun.

Black Sun Book by Søren Solkær

Søren Solkær: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Søren Solkær.

Related Articles:

Incredible Timelapse Videos Illustrate Birds in Motion

Swarms of Plastic Bags Resemble Swooping Bird Formations

Amazing Photo Captures Thousands of Birds on Snowy Treetops

These Photos Capture the Incredible Flight Paths Taken by Flocks of Birds

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Underwater Photographer Captures the Unique Beauty of Swimming With Humpback Whales
Over 85 of the World’s Top Wildlife Photographers Are Selling Prints to Help Preserve Nature
Stunning Portraits of Rare and Endangered Birds Full of Personality
Artist Strategically Guides Birds With Food to “Draw” Giant Illustrations
Elegant Bird Portraits Highlight the Refined Beauty of Our Feathered Friends
This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hilarious Winners of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Announced
Portraits of Common British Birds Highlight Their Graceful Motion Frozen in Time
Meet the Frogmouth, an Owl-Like Bird With a Distinctly Expressive Face
Researchers Discover Rare Gynandromorph Bird That Is Both Male and Female
Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos
Animators Create Dancing Pigeon Strutting Along the Street in Fun Music Video

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.