The ability to distill a scene down to its essential parts is a rare skill. But as the fourth annual Minimalist Photography Awards demonstrate, there are plenty of photographers who shine in this area. Whether capturing a flock of birds or a dancer in action, the 2022 competition winners strip everyday events down to their core. And in doing so, they reveal incredible beauty that is often hidden.

The contest's grand prize winner, Daniel Dencescu, perfectly captures the spirit of minimalism with his photos of starling murmurations. Dencescu spent more than 200 hours in the field to take these magical photos, and selected a color palette inspired by Surrealist painter René Magritte.

“There’s certainly something mesmerizing in how these birds move—a vast, impromptu choreography, each bird part of something vastly bigger than themselves,” the German photographer writes. “The colossal organic shapes that form have an inherent beauty, but here we see many unexpected coincidences. Photographed against a flat, cloudless sky, the resulting images are undiluted—sparse and beautiful, leaving a place for a lot of interpretations.”

Along with Dencescu, who also won the abstract category, 11 other photographers were celebrated for their minimalist photography. More than 3,400 photographs from artists in 43 countries were submitted for consideration. The awards, which are organized by B&W Minimalist Magazine, are judged by an expert panel of industry insiders. See all the category winners below and check out all the finalists on the contest's website.

The winners of the 2022 Minimalist Photography Awards show the power of simplicity.

More than 3,400 photographs from artists in 43 countries entered the 2022 photo contest.

Daniel Dencescu took home the grand prize for his photos of starling murmurations.

12 category winners were also selected by an expert jury.

