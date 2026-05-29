BBC Earth Releases Three-Hour Video Celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100-Year Legacy

Sir David Attenborough turned 100 this month, and BBC Earth marked the occasion with a three-hour video celebrating his extraordinary career, featuring stunning wildlife moments narrated by the legendary broadcaster himself. His historic broadcasting career with the BBC spans an impressive 72 years, making this three-hour compilation just a small glimpse of his remarkable archive.

There’s something incredibly soothing about an Attenborough documentary, and this three-hour compilation is the perfect way to slow down and connect with the natural world. From life that flourishes a kilometer beneath the ocean’s surface to the movements of a pack of wild wolves in remote landscapes, the combined clips reflect the extraordinary breadth of Attenborough’s career, capturing decades of his documentary work.

Many people online commented on their appreciation for the three-hour video, as well as for Attenborough’s lifelong dedication to documenting the beauty of life on Earth. “In the grand theater of evolution, every creature plays a vital role without ever realizing it,” one person wrote. “Sir David Attenborough doesn't just narrate wildlife; he gives a voice to the silent struggles, triumphs, and the intricate harmony of our planet. Respect to BBC Earth for this timeless storytelling.” Another person commented, “David Attenborough still gives me the same wonder I felt as a boy watching nature for the first time. Absolutely unforgettable.”

So, if you’ve had a long day and just want to unwind with calming nature visuals and the soothing voice of Attenborough, check out the video above. And if you’re still in the mood for more Attenborough (and let’s be honest, there’s never too much), BBC Earth has recently released another compilation celebrating 100 of the broadcaster’s most iconic moments.

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